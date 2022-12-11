The Scoop - Sunday December 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Highland CC (JC- KS) head coach Jared Powers passed away suddenly yesterday, the school announced. Please join us in praying for his family.

UT-Rio Grande Valley (FCS): UTRGV is hiring New Braunfels Canyon (TX) head coach Travis Bush to lead its program onto the field, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Our story on the Vaqueros' plan to Rally the Valley.

Arkansas Tech (D-II): Dionte Dean has been announced as the new defensive coordinator / secondary coach. Dean spent the last four seasons at Ouachita Baptist (D-II) coaching the defensive backs.

UConn: Sources tell FootballScoop offensive graduate assistant Tyler Loftus is stepping in as running backs coach for the bowl game.

Arkansas: Former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is being targeted for the same role on the Arkansas Staff, Brandon Marcello shares. The position is open after Barry Odom left to become the head coach at UNLV.

North Texas: Interim AD Jared Mosely has been chosen as the school's new athletic director.

Cal: Mike Bloesch has accepted the offensive line job at Cal, per multiple reports. Bloesch spent last season as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at North Texas.

Stanford: Sacramento State (FCS) head coach Troy Taylor will be the new head coach of the Cardinal.

Louisville: Check out the details of Jeff Brohm's contract at his alma mater.

Kentucky: After one season back with the Rams, Liam Coen is reportedly preparing to return to Lexington as offensive coordinator.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.