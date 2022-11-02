The Scoop - Wednesday November 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Games Tonight: Another two MACtion games tonight, both kicking off at 7p EST. Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPNU) and Western Michigan at Bowling Green (ESPN2).

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): Nebraska-Kearney is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant. Position will start in January 2023. The job pays a 9-month stipend of $10,000 during the academic year. All credits are paid for to earn your Master’s degree. Possible health benefits included. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to NebKearneyFootball@gmail.com. Subject Title “Graduate Assistant."

Auburn: Lane Kiffin addresses the vacancy at Auburn, shares "I'd hire Deion Sanders."

North Alabama (FCS): Offensive coordinator Ryan Held is serving as interim head coach of the Lions for the remainder of the season.

Auburn: An SEC head coach weighs in on what questions must be asked, answered in the search for the next head coach on The Plains.

Washington Commanders: The Snyder family and the Commanders have engaged Bank of America to help them evaluate all options regarding a potential transaction for the team. On the table, it appears, is an outright sale, selling a new minority position (i.e. an equity raise) or any other option that might be offered.

Luther (D-III - IA): Luther College is looking to hire a co-special teams coordinator / assistant football coach. The candidate will also teach activity courses in the Health Promotion and Exercise Science Department and will likely serve as a game manager in winter / spring sports as assigned. Pay range: $28,000 - $36,800. Learn more, and apply, via this link.

Auburn: Auburn has made a number of changes to the coaching staff and support staff as well sources tell FootballScoop.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Coach Prime's squad is undefeated and is expected to be favored in every game the rest of the way. We take a look at what happens if JSU wins out.

Bryan Harsin: Bryan Harsin has shared a rather lengthy statement on his time on the Plains.

Boston College: Athletic director Blake James issues a statement after Jeff Hafley's 2-6 start to the season.

Bob Stoops: Bob addresses the "college job" interest.

Auburn: The Auburn job is open and there is much to discuss. The FootballScoop Podcast is here.

ESPN: Herm Edwards is ESPN's newest college football and NFL analyst.

Utah State: AD John Hartwell has stepped down. More here.

Adam Zimmer: Awful news to share, as the Bengals analyst and former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has died at age 38.

