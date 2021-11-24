The Scoop - Wednesday November 24, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

Former Pacific Lutheran assistant Derek Sparks has died. Sparks, who played at Washington State and previously coached at Kennedy Catholic and Garfield High, was a force in this world for good. He lived his life to help others live a better life. Your prayers are appreciated. Thank you and God bless.

LSU: Over the next several days we will be rolling out a staff tracker page for each FBS opening, and that process started today with a page dedicated to how the LSU staff will look in 2022. Keep track of all the new staff tracker pages at the bottom of The Scoop each day.

Coaching decisions: Best & Worst coaching decisions of week 11.

Jerry Kill: An update on Jerry Kill's plans.

American International (D-II - MA): Kristofer Kulzer, who served as the program's interim head coach for the season and led them to a 4-6 record, has been elevated to head coach.

New Hampshire (FCS): New Hampshire director of athletics Marty Scarano shares that he will retire following the 2021-2022 academic year. Scarano is in his 22nd year at UNH and his 41st in college athletics.

Ave Maria University (NAIA - FL): Ave Maria, a Catholic university located near Naples, FL is accepting applications for their open Offensive Coordinator position. Interested candidates should apply using this link.

Liberty: ESPN's Chris Low is reporting Hugh Freeze is getting a large new contract at Liberty (an average of more than $4 million per year). Sources tell FootballScoop this new deal runs seven seasons. More on the deal here.

Eliah Drinwkitz's Lesson of the Day: "When you sow jackass, you reap jackass."

Jacksonville State: Sources tell FootballScoop there is significant national interest in the Jacksonville State opening.

New Mexico State: Asked about our report yesterday, Jerry Kill acknowledged the opportunity....

Penn State: He's been hinting about it for a while now, and on Tuesday it dropped. James Franklin signed a 10-year, $80+ million extension.

TCU / SMU / Miami: One big domino about to fall....

#Nuggets: Get yourself ready for Thanksgiving with a 54-pack of #Nuggets. We break down all the stakes in this weekend's games.

Broyles Award: College football's top award for assistant coaches has been narrowed down to 15 semifinalists.

New York Giants: Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been let go.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

