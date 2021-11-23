The Scoop - Tuesday November 23, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

FBS STAFF TRACKER - OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Chicago Bears: Asked about a report that this will be his last game leading the team, Matt Nagy shares "That is not accurate," adding that he has had great communication with the team's front office and "that discussion has not happened."

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Sources tell FootballScoop head coach Dave Cecchini is set to return for the 2022 season.

Texas Tech: Jones HS (OK) head coach Dave Martin is joining Joey McGuire's staff as director of player development.

#MACtion tonight: Buffalo is at Ball State (6pm ct - ESPN+) and Western Michigan is at Northern Illinois (6pm ct - ESPNU).

New Mexico State: Sources tell FootballScoop NMSU is planning to make a head coaching change...and they have their target.

Montclair State (D-III - NY): Montclair State is looking to fill games in 2022 and 2023. Week 1 in 2022; Weeks 1-4 in 2023. Willing to make the games home and home. 2022 preferably needs to be at Montclair State. Please contact Mike Palazzo at Palazzom@montclair.edu.

Springfield (D-III - MA): Springfield College is looking to fill an open date for Week 2 (9/9/2023 & 9/14/2024). Looking for a home game in 2023, with a return away game in 2024. Prefer a team from the New England/Northeast region. Interested programs can contact Associate AD Kevin Wood at kwood5@springfield.edu.

Western Colorado (D-II): Western Colorado is looking to fill open dates in Week 2 in 2022/2023. Would be interested in home/away agreements. Interested in D-II or FCS game. Please contact Head Coach Jas Bains at jbains@western.edu.

Wittenberg (D-III - OH): Wittenberg is set to hire a veteran head coach with a recent stop at the FBS level as their new head coach, per report.

Delaware State (FCS): Per source, pass game coordinator / quarterbacks coach Seth Oseransky will not be returning

Monmouth (D-III - IL): Monmouth is looking to hire two full-time positions. One will work with running backs and one will work with linebackers. See more details, and how to apply, via this link.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II): TAMUK is looking to fill an offensive graduate assistant position starting in January 2022. Position will be responsible for the following; film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelors degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email to Michael.salinas@tamuk.edu and albert.lahue@tamuk.edu. Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

USC: An update on USC's search, where Luke Fickell and Dave Aranda remain involved, along with multiple coaches with NFL ties.

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Demir "DJ" Boldin has been named interim head coach.

LSU: An update on LSU's search as this one is barreling towards a hire.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to fill two entry level offensive positions. Compensation for this position includes meals, housing, and a stipend. Those hired will live in the dorm. Preference will be given to those with a strength & conditioning or Offensive Line background. This is a great opportunity to coach college football and to gain experience working with a college program and leading a position group. Film duties, practice planning, game planning, equipment, weight room, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinators will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please e-mail resumes to neofootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for these positions will start immediately. --

Lafayette (FCS - PA): After five seasons, head coach John Garrett will not have his contract renewed.

Prague Black Panthers (Czech Republic): Prague Black Panthers, located in the beautiful capital city of Czech Republic, is seeking candidates for an Offensive Coordinator. This is a 5 month stipend position from March-July, 2022. This position includes round-trip flights, housing, transportation, insurance and gym membership along with a monthly stipend. College coaching and playing experience is preferred. Any interested candidates please contact Head Coach Taylor Breitzman at breitzmt@gmail.com.

Brian Kelly: With speculation around USC mounting, Brian Kelly answers whether he'd ever leave Notre Dame, and lays out what it would take.

Urban Meyer: Tough love was a tactic that coaches would dish out regularly not all that long ago, but Urban Meyer recently touched on how that coaching approach has shifted.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Head coach Brad Laird will return for 2022; but his staff is expected to have meaningful change.

Wisconsin-Platteville (D-III): The winningest coach in school history, Mike Emendorfer is retiring after 22 seasons, sources tell FootballScoop.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Monday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Monday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.