The Scoop - Monday November 22, 2021

Ohio: Defensive coordinator / safeties coach Ron Collins and co-defensive coordinator / defensive ends coach Pete Germano have announced that they will be retiring at the conclusion of the season.

UMass: Last night, Pete Thamel tweeted that UMass is "taking the final steps" and finalizing a deal to make Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown the new head coach of the program and an announcement is expected early this week.

South Florida: Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer has been let go.

Idaho State (FCS): Head coach Rob Phenicie will not return after five seasons.

Troy: Head coach Chip Lindsey is being let go, sources tell FootballScoop. Multiple outlets also reporting the same.

Florida: The Gators have parted ways with Dan Mullen. Here are some of the candidates we feel make sense to be in the mix for one of the top jobs in college football.

#Nuggets: Catch up all that happened in FBS this weekend - Ohio State exploded, Oregon ducks out, UTSA is on its way to making #Queso happen! All that and more...in #Nuggets.

FCS: The playoff bracket is set and the race to Frisco is officially on.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Adam Dorrel will not return for a sixth season as head coach. More here.

Virginia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop things continue to be headed this direction in Blacksburg.

