The Scoop - Wednesday November 9, 2022

Ball Tonight: Another triple-header of MACtion games on tonight. Buffalo at Central Michigan (7p EST on ESPN2), Northern Illinois at Western Michigan (7p EST on ESPNU), and Kent State at Bowling Green (7p EST on CBSSN).

Illinois: Illinois is satisfied enough with first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr., that they signed him to a long-term deal.

Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz's salary increases in a big way with his new deal.

Curry College (D-III - MA): Curry College is looking for a game Week 3 (Sep. 16th) of 2023 season. Would prefer a home game. Interested schools can contact Todd Parsons at todd.parsons@curry.edu

Wrocław Panthers (Europe): Wrocław Panthers (Poland) of the European League of Football are looking for a highly qualified Head Coach with Offensive Background for the 2023 season. This is a very unique opportunity to coach professional football overseas with NFL Rules. It's a great opportunity for coaches who want to coach and experience different cultures but also compete at the highest level against other coaches with NFL/ CFL or College experience. Flight, housing, gym access, meals, insurance and Salary all included in the position. If interested please email us your Resume, Letters to scout@pantherswroclaw.com.

Auburn: New athletic director John Cohen has a list of 58 things he's looking for in the next head coach at Auburn, but these three are the most important.

Morehouse (D-II - GA): Rich Freeman ends a long run atop the Morehouse program after a 1-9 season.

ESPN: Dan Orlovsky is open about his desire to coach one day. What if Jeff Saturday built a whole coaching staff of ESPN on-air talent?

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts are going with Parks Frazier as their new offensive play caller. This is interesting...

Vanderbilt: After a Facebook comment in support of Kanye West speaking his mind, Vanderbilt University has decided to have Dan Jackson "step back" from his coaching duties.

Interim Head Coaches: Tracking the records of the 9 interim head coaches in major college football, where 7 of the 9 come from the offensive side of the ball.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach for Safeties. This position includes a stipend and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Western Kentucky: Yeah, the Hilltoppers went there. Big Red is on the lids and this is a sight to behold.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

