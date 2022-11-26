The Scoop - Saturday November 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Games Today: Great games all day long. Enjoy'em while we got'em. A look at Everything that is on the line.

Liberty: Should the deal get completed between Hugh Freeze and Auburn, a look at who Liberty might bring in to run the program.

Auburn: Sources tell FootballScoop Auburn is looking to Hugh Freeze.

Nebraska: The deal is done. Matt Rhule is the new head Husker.

Colorado: Bruce Feldman shared this morning that Deion Sanders has been offered the head coaching position at Colorado.

Sonny Dykes: As Auburn's search continues, sources tell FootballScoop TCU is working on a new contract with Sonny Dykes.

Notre Dame: A look at how Brian Mason has revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams.

Nebraska: Sources tell FootballScoop Nebraska is closing in on a deal with Matt Rhule.

Picks: JB has a healthy lead; but not so sure about his picks this week. Bourbon on the line....

UAB: UAB's search is honing in. An update on who has a shot.

Georgia Tech: An update on Georgia Tech's search for their next head coach.

On the Line: Our mega-preview of college football's Rivalry Weekend is here, with more mind calories than your Thanksgiving dinner.

Transfer Portal: Asked about the transfer portal, Eli Drinkwitz goes viral with a measured response: "You can never skip adversity in life."

Virginia University of Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is seeking an offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss or Auburn? What Lane said postgame gives his strongest indication yet.

Ave Maria (NAIA - FL): Ave Maria, located in southwest Florida is seeking candidates for a full-time defensive backs coach. Interested applicants can submit their application and cover letter via this link.

Houston Christian (FCS): The Huskies will have a new head coach for the first time in the program's decade-old history.

Arizona State: An update on Arizona State's search...

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.