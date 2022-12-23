The Scoop - Friday December 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball today: Louisiana Lafayette vs Houston today at 2pm ct and Wake Forest at Missouri tonight at 5:30pm ct both on ESPN.

Do Your Job: "We on fries" should be the new "Do Your Job."

Western Michigan: In addition to Eric Evans (see below), defensive line coach / co-special teams coordinator David Denham and corners coach Donald Celiscar are both being retained.

Boise State: Former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has joined the staff as defensive line coach / run game coordinator. He replaces Frank Maile, who has resigned to pursue another opportunity.

Kent State: Source tells FootballScoop Southern Illinois (FCS)receivers coach Mark Watson is expected to become running backs coach at Kent State.

Western Michigan: Eric Evans is being retained by Lance Taylor in a role to be determined. Evans has served as co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and running backs coach in his time in Kalamazoo.

Northern Colorado (FCS): Blair Peterson, who spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Southern Utah (FCS) has accepted the offensive coordinator / quarterbacks job at Northern Colorado.

Western Michigan: FootballScoop can confirm that Richmond (FCS - VA) offensive coordinator Billy Cosh will be the new offensive coordinator for the Broncos. Pete Thamel was first to share the news. Sources share that Lance Taylor vetted a number of candidates for the opening the past several days, including Joe Davis who spent last season at Eastern Illinois (FCS).

Hartwick (D-III - NY): Hartwick College is accepting applications for a full-time, 9-month Assistant Football Coach. The Assistant Coach is responsible for coaching a defensive position, as well as assisting the Head Football Coach with all aspects of the daily operation of a competitive football program. For a complete description and to apply for the position, please visit this link. No phone calls please.

Iowa State: The Cyclones are reportedly adding a FCS coordinator to the staff to fill their offensive line opening.

USF: Tennessee defensive analyst Chad Creamer has been named special teams coordinator / outside linebackers coach. Creamer has previous experience as a defensive coordinator at the FCS, D-II and Division III levels as well.

Auburn: Jeremy Garrett has officially been announced as defensive line coach.

Liberty: Missouri special teams analyst Kyle Krantz is expected to be the new special teams coordinator for Jamey Chadwell's staff, Matt Zenitz shares. Krantz previously coordinated special teams at Washington State and South Caroline.

Southern Utah (FCS): As we shared yesterday, Tye Hiatt stepped down as the head coach at Eastern New Mexico (D-II) and sources tell FootballScoop that he will be the new offensive coordinator at Southern Utah.

Union (D-III - NY): Union College is looking to hire a new head coach. Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of successful coaching experience and/or a combination of relevant education, training, certifications, and/or work experience. Masters degree preferred. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until position is filled. First consideration will be given to those applications received by January 3, 2023. Only online applications will be accepted. Apply via this link.

Delaware's Manny Rojas: Multiple Variations of 3-Deep, 5-Under Coverage from 3-High Align: Delaware operates from three-safety structure for two main reasons: one, their safeties are dudes and two, it’s easier to teach various insertion points to coverage defenders like safeties than to linebackers. And for the last couple of seasons, defensive coordinator Manny Rojas has continued to confuse offenses in the CAA by rotating between several Drop 8 variations on any given snap, prompting one opposing coordinator to say “You never know where his 8th fitter is coming from.” This season was no different. The Blue Hens finished 3rd in total defense (282 ypg), 2nd in passing yards allowed (137 ypg), and 5th in scoring defense (18.2 ppg) among all FCS schools. Coach Rojas shares his best practices on how he will alter his Drop 8 coverage package from week to week, not just based on formation, but by personnel and game plan. It’s done by using a simple hash, middle, numbers teaching philosophy to coverage defenders. Read the full article here.

USF: Special teams coordinator Daniel DaPrato, who stepped in as interim head coach following the head coaching change, will not return to the staff.

Avila (NAIA - MO): Following the departure of head coach Marc Benavides, Avila is accepting resumes for their open head coaching position. More details, and how to apply, here.

North Texas: North Texas is expected to fill a coordinator role with an Alabama staff member, sources tell FootballScoop.

UT-Permian Basin (D-II): UTPB has hired East Central (D-II - OK) head coach Kris McCullough as its head coach. More here.

Michigan State: The $95 million extension Mel Tucker signed last year wasn't as big of a bargain as we initially thought.

Cincinnati: Sources tell FootballScoop that Scott Satterfield is on the verge of making a major splash for the Bearcats GM spot.

Lincoln (D-II - CA): Lincoln University-California is looking to immediately hire a full time Offensive Line Coach. To apply, send a letter of interest and résumé to Head Coach Desmond Gumbs via email at desmond@lincolnuca.edu.

