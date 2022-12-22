The Scoop - Thursday December 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Towson (FCS - MD): Georgetown (FCS) offensive line coach / assistant head coach Alex Kolt is joining the staff at Towson, per source.

Texas State: GJ Kinne and the staff have announced the additions of Jonathan Patke (DC), Craig Stutzmann (WRs / PGC) and Bret Huth (assistant athletic director, strength and conditioning for football). Patke follow Kinne from Incarnate Word (FCS), while Stutzmann served as the offensive coordinator at Utah Tech last season, and has previous coordinator experience at Hawaii and Washington State.

Purdue: Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson has accepted a position on Ryan Walters staff.

Cincinnati: Sources tell FootballScoop that Scott Satterfield is on the verge of making a major splash for the Bearcats GM spot.

Stanford: Bobby April III has formally been announced as defensive coordinator.

Army: Drew Thatcher has now formally been announced as offensive coordinator, and Matt Drinkall will have the co-offensive coordinator title, Mike Viti is now assistant head coach for offense in addition to offensive line coach, and (as we reported earlier) quarterbacks coach Cody Worley has added the title of run game coordinator.

Auburn: Jake Thornton has been formally announced as the new offensive line coach. He spent the past two seasons in the same role at Ole Miss.

Iowa: Christopher Browne, the offensive line coach at Mississippi Valley State (FCS), is joining the Iowa staff to work in recruiting and player personnel, per source.

Buena Vista (D-III - IA): Austin Dickinson, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at UW-Eau Claire (D-III), has been named the new head coach at his alma mater.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Deputy head coach / offensive line Bob Connelly is stepping down and will pursue other opportunities sources tell FootballScoop.

Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI): SVSU is currently looking for 3 volunteer assistants (1 offense / 1 defense / 1 special teams). Job responsibilities would include but are not limited to film breakdown, helping with all aspects of recruiting, assisting with game preparation and assisting with a position group. This is an unpaid position, which can lead to a paid position . Applicants must be proficient in Hudl video software, Microsoft Office, Google Docs, Sharepoint as well as other basic technology devices. Please email résumés to AHC Jeremy Prudhomme at Jdprudho@svsu.edu.

William Penn (NAIA - IA): Marc Benavidez, coming off a 10-win season, is leaving his alma mater to become the new head coach at William Penn.

Central Washington (D-II): Head coach Chris Fisk has signed a contract extension. Fisk led the team to a 6-4 mark last fall.

Army: Cody Worley, who has served as quarterbacks coach since 2020, has added the title of run game coordinator, per source.

Eastern New Mexico (D-II): Tye Hiatt will not return after two seasons leading the program.

Northern State (D-II - SD): Northern State is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Football Coach. Experience playing and coaching Wide Receivers preferred. A graduate assistantship at NSU includes 2/3 tuition remission which includes a waiver of non-resident tuition (upon acceptance to the graduate program) and a monthly stipend. Must be able to start immediately for 2nd Semester. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree and 3.0 Undergrad GPA for admittance to Graduate School. Contact Head Coach Mike Schmidt if interested michael.schmidt@northern.edu.

Madonna (NAIA - MI): Madonna University is seeking a full-time defensive coordinator. Madonna University is a Catholic institution founded by the Felician Sisters, and guided by the values of St. Francis. Candidates must be committed to excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service, and support the Mission of the University. We are an equal opportunity employer committed to a culturally diverse workforce. Interested applicants should submit a resume and a list of references to head coach Herb Haygood via email at hhaygood@madonna.edu. This position will be expected to start immediately. Resumes can be submitted until the position is filled. No phone calls please.

North Texas: Iowa State cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi is set to become UNT's defensive coordinator, tweets Pete Thamel.

Beloit (D-III - WI): Beloit College is seeking one entry level candidate for an assistant football coach position. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and or coached college football. Looking for candidates with WR backgrounds on the Offense. Compensation for this position is $12,500 spread out over 11 months, a meal plan, and on campus housing. This is a non-benefited position. Candidates will be coaching their own position, have their own recruiting area, as well as other duties within the football program. Extra duties outside of football will include possible on-call duties with Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you have serious interest in a fantastic opportunity to help build a football program, please email your Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References to offensive line coach William Affognon at affognonwj@beloit.edu. No phone calls.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Oregon graduate assistant Viane Talamaivao is set to become the new offensive line coach at NAU, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University seeks a full-time assistant football coach for an immediate opening as a coordinator. We are searching for the best possible fit for the staff. Applicants with a background as an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator or special teams coordinator will receive priority consideration. This coach will be responsible for organizing all phases of the football program as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Last three full-time assistants went on to coach D1, D2 and Texas High School football. More details, and apply via this link.

Madonna (NAIA - MI): Madonna University is currently looking for 2 volunteer assistants. Job responsibilities would include but are not limited to film breakdown, recruiting, assisting with game preparation and assisting with a position group. This is an unpaid position, which can lead to a paid position . Applicants must be proficient in hudl video software, Microsoft Office, Google Docs as well as other basic technology devices. Madonna University is a Catholic institution founded by the Felician Sisters, and guided by the values of St. Francis. Candidates must be committed to excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service, and support the Mission of the University. We are an equal opportunity employer committed to a culturally diverse workforce. Interested applicants should submit a resume and a list of references to Please email resumes to Assistant head coach & Offensive Coordinator Ed Stults at estults@madonna.edu. Resumes can be submitted until the position is filled. No phone calls please.

Simpson (D-III - IA): Simpson College invites applications for a full-time position of assistant football coach – Positions Coach. Also includes additional duties as assigned by the head coach and athletic director. A Bachelor’s degree is required and 3 years’ experience coaching at the collegiate level is preferred. To apply please submit a cover letter, resume, a one-page diversity statement, and contact information for three professional references using the College ATS system via this link. Preference will be given to candidates who apply January 3 and continue until the position is filled.

Thomas More University (D-II - KY): TMU, a provisional D-II program, seeks applicants for an Offensive Line Coach. This is an entry level full-time position with benefits. Candidates must have previous college coaching experience with the offensive line. The start date for the position will be on or near January 15th. Thomas More is a provisional D2 member entering the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Bachelor’s degree, Valid Driver's License and successful background check are all required. Email your resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Bryan Moore at Mooreb1@thomasmore.edu.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): Nebraska-Kearney is accepting applicants for a defensive graduate assistant position. Job is 9.5 month contract that includes a stipend and tuition (and fees). Interested candidates can submit materials to coachrheld@yahoo.com.

Simpson (D-III - IA): Simpson College invites applications for a full-time position of assistant football coach-Defensive Coordinator. Also includes additional duties as assigned by the head coach and athletic director. A Bachelor’s degree is required and 3 years’ experience coaching at the collegiate level is preferred. To apply please submit a cover letter, resume, a one-page diversity statement, and contact information for three professional references using the College ATS system via this link. Preference will be given to candidates who apply January 3 and continue until the position is filled.

North Texas: Our dispatch from North Texas, where newly installed head coach Eric Morris believes he can build UNT into the best program in the Group of 5.

Augustana (D-II - SD): Augustana University has an open date week 2, (Sept 9th) of the fall 2023 schedule. Looking for a Division II opponent. Willing to discuss a multi year agreement. Please contact Head Coach Jerry Olszewski at jolszewski@augie.edu.

Simpson (D-III - IA): Simpson College invites applications for a full-time position of assistant football coach-Offensive Coordinator. Also includes additional duties as assigned by the head coach and athletic director. A Bachelor’s degree is required and 3 years’ experience coaching at the collegiate level is preferred. To apply please submit a cover letter, resume, a one-page diversity statement, and contact information for three professional references using the College ATS system via this link. Preference will be given to candidates who apply January 3 and continue until the position is filled.

UW-Stevens Point (D-III - WI): The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII) is looking to fill a Week One (9/2/2023) & Week Three (9/16/2023) game. Please contact head coach Luke Venne at (920) 410-1794 or lvenne@uwsp.edu if interested.

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): Stephen F. Austin is looking at hiring a Director of Equipment position. This is a paid position, and we are looking for someone with College Football Experience. Email resumes to derek.whoolery@sfasu.edu.

Stanford: Troy Taylor's defensive coordinator will reportedly come from the Big Ten.

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell is looking to jumpstart their offense by adding a veteran play caller with FCS head coaching experience.

Simpson (D-III - IA): Simpson College invites applications for a full-time position of assistant football coach-Special Teams Coordinator. Also includes additional duties as assigned by the head coach and athletic director. A Bachelor’s degree is required and 3 years’ experience coaching at the collegiate level id preferred. To apply please submit a cover letter, resume, a one-page diversity statement, and contact information for three professional references using the College ATS system via this link. Preference will be given to candidates who apply January 3 and continue until the position is filled.

