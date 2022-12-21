The Scoop - Wednesday December 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Missouri Western (D-II): Per source, Patrick St. Louis has been retained from previous staff and will coach running backs and Missouri Southern (D-II) assistant Michael Gallo is joining the staff as defensive line coach.

Ole Miss: Former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene has been hired as a senior deputy athletic director at Ole Miss.

Ball today: Western Kentucky takes on South Alabama in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl tonight at 8pm ct.

Rhode Island (FCS): Rhode Island is seeking an offensive quality control coach. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is no compensation, housing or benefits with occasional meals. If interested, please email a resume and references to Assistant Football Coach Brendan Patterson at bppatterson@uri.edu.

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell is looking to jumpstart their offense by adding a veteran play caller with FCS head coaching experience.

Mansfield (Sprint - PA): Mansfield University is seeking an offensive line coach. Offensive line playing and/ or coaching experience is required. Position will run August 15 until November 30. Salary will be 4000 plus luxury housing. Some meals will be provided. I would like to interview candidates at the AFCA Convention in Charlotte. This is a great opportunity for a current player wanting to get into coaching or a seasoned coach looking for a change. You will have your own position and recruiting territory. Resumes to jevans@mansfield.edu.

North Texas: Pete Thamel tweets that Texas director of high school relations Chris Gilbert is expected to become the new assistant head coach / tight ends coach at North Texas.

Coach Prime: Even after ending their undefeated season, North Carolina Central (FCS) head coach still had one last parting shot for coach Prime.

Colorado: Deion Sanders has announced his first Colorado staff, here it is via our Colorado Staff Tracker page.

College of the Sequoias (JC - CA): The College of the Sequoias Football Program is looking to hire an offensive line and defensive backs coach for the 2023 season. For the first time ever, CCCAA Football Programs will be allowed to do a Division 1 model of padded spring football. The ideal candidates would join the Program in advance of the commencement of spring ball on March 20th. Interested coaches should email their resume and references to travisb@cos.edu ASAP as in-person interivew opportunities will begin to occur at the AFCA Convention in Charlotte from January 6-9.

Findlay (D-II - OH): The University of Findlay (OH) (NCAA D2 / GMAC) is looking for a 2023 week 1 opponent (Sept. 2) This must be a home game in 2023. We would be willing to do a home and home for 2023 & 2024 We are looking for division 2 opponents Interested parties can contact Head Football Coach Kory Allen at kallen@findlay.edu.

Nebraska: Matt Haron has left the video coordinator position, per source.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Per source, Mary Hardin-Baylor offensive line coach Matt Cannata has accepted the same position at Lamar.

Purdue: Joe Dineen, a defensive graduate assistant at Illinois last season, has joined the staff as outside linebackers coach.

Averett (D-III - VA): Averett University Football is currently seeking 2 highly motivated individuals, one FULL TIME and one Graduate Assistant. The full time position includes benefits, the GA position includes a stipend and must be enrolled full time in MBA program. For the full time position we are looking for the best fit on either offense of defense and can also include special teams coordinator or recruiting coordinator, and for the GA all positions including operations will be considered. Minimum qualifications include Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience. These positions can have an immediate start date and will remain open until filled. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to phenry@averett.edu. In the subject line please indicate which job you are applying for GA or FULL TIME.

Stony Brook (FCS - NY): Stony Brook is looking to hire a new offensive coordinator. See details, and how to apply, via this link.

Sioux Falls (D-II - SD): Carlton Littlejohn, has been named linebackers coach for the program. Carlton spent the past five seasons at Minnesota State - Moorhead (D-II) as defensive coordinator / linebackers coach.

Roster Tampering: Pat Narduzzi, Mack Brown and Jeff Traylor continue to sound off on the issue of roster tampering.

Western Michigan: Lance Taylor makes impressive hire for General Manager.

Nebraska: Sources tell FootballScoop Matt Rhule is making a move to add Arlington Martin (Texas) High School head coach Bob Wager to his staff.

Illinois: Head coach Bret Bielema signs new six-year contract with the Illini.

Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL): Sources tell FootballScoop that the program moved quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach.

