The Scoop - Tuesday December 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Southeastern Oklahoma State (D-II): Southeastern Oklahoma State University is looking to fill an Offensive GA position. The position will be compensated by 15 hours of graduate classes through the academic year and a $7,000 stipend. Interested candidates should email resumes to arainwater@se.edu. No phone calls please.

Austin (D-III - TX): Sources tell FootballScoop that Austin College is hiring away a fellow Division III head coach.

Jackson State (FCS): The exodus has begun....

John Carroll (D-III - OH): John Carroll tabs a former player, and architect of impressive D-III turnaround as new head coach.

Trinity International (NAIA - IL): TIU has decided to make a head coaching change.

Arkansas State: Source tells FootballScoop Butch Jones is planning to add Arch Manning's offensive coordinator to his staff at Arkansas State.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Auburn | Arizona State | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Nebraska | Wisconsin

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.