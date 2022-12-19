The Scoop - Monday December 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Navy: Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry will reportedly get promoted to the head coaching role.

Lehigh (FCS - PA): Yale (FCS) offensive coordinator Kevin Cahill is set to become Lehigh's new head coach. Lehigh Football News first shared the news last night.

Arkansas Tech (D-II): Arkansas Tech has an opening for an Defensive position. This is a full time, full benefits position. Interested candidates should email resume, cover letter & references to Head Coach Kyle Shipp at kshipp@atu.edu or Defensive Coordinator Dionte Dean at ddean15@atu.edu

Kent State: Sources tell FootballScoop Kenni Burns plans to hire Matt Limegrover as his offensive line coach. Bruce Feldman follows, noting David Duggan is also expected to join Burns' staff as defensive coordinator.

USF: Clay Patterson, who spent last season at Colorado, is expected to become the new tight ends coach at USF, per multiple reports. Patterson spent most of last season as the Buffs interim offensive coordinator, and previously served as tight ends coach at Minnesota and is the former head coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (D-II).

Dayton (FCS): Following the head coaching change at Dayton, defensive coordinator Tee Overman will not return to the staff, per sources.

West Texas A&M (D-II): Wide receivers coach / quarterbacks assistant Christian LeMay will not be returning to the the staff for a fourth season, per source.

Army: Army is making some offensive changes, per reports.

Sioux Falls (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop that Brody Rohach (QBs) and Luke Johnson (STC / LBs) will not be retained on the new staff. Rohach is a former offensive coordinator at Waldorf (NAIA - IA) and Coe (D-III - IA) and Johnson is a former outside linebackers coach at Wofford (FCS).

Wrocław Panthers (Poland): Wrocław Panthers of the European League of Football are looking for highly qualified position coaches for Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Line and Defensive Backs for the 2023 season. This is a very unique opportunity to coach professional football overseas with NFL Rules. It's a great opportunity for young coaches to have their own position room or veteran coaches who want to coach and experience different cultures. Flight, housing, gym access, meals and Salary all included in the position. We will be also attending the AFCA Convention in Charlotte were we will conduct interviews. If interested please email you Resume, Letters to scout@pantherswroclaw.com.

NC State: Sources tell FootballScoop Dave Doeren has locked defensive coordinator Tony Gibson down with a new three year contract, making Gibson the highest paid defensive coordinator in the ACC.

Houston Christian (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Braxton Harris has his two coordinators.

