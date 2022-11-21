The Scoop - Monday November 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball tonight: The 49ers are playing the Cardinals tonight at 7:15ct in Mexico City on ESPN. Should be something to see.

Montclair State (D-III - NJ): Rick Giancola retires, ending a 40-year run leading the program.

Matt Rhule: If this interview is any indication, the former Panthers head coach is itching to get back on the sidelines ASAP.

Lehigh (FCS - PA): Change is expected atop the Lehigh program, sources tell FootballScoop.

Alabama: Former West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons is returning to Alabama as executive athletic director and chief operating officer.

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Head coach Shane LaDage has announced the promotions of Zac Cunha and Nathan Koziol. Cunha will be the team's new offensive coordinator after serving as co-offensive coordinator / offensive line coach the past two seasons. Koziol will be defensive coordinator after previously serving as special teams coordinator / defensive backs coach / recruiting coordinator.

Seton Hill (D-II - PA): Seton Hill is looking to hire an offensive coordinator.Bachelor’s Degree or higher preferred. Previous experience as an offensive coordinator and play calling. 2-5 Years of collegiate football experience. Statistical evidence to show past success specifically in the passing game Application materials are encouraged to be submitted by November 30th. E-mail letter of interest, resume and references to head coach Daniel Day at dday@setonhill.edu. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Northern Colorado (FCS): Ed McCaffrey is out after two seasons, sources tell FootballScoop.

Judson (NAIA - IL): Judson University is looking for two graduate assistants, one on offense and one on defense. Full tuition waiver is included as well as meal plans. Housing is not included. Applicants must meet the admission requirements for their selected program of study. Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assist the head coach and with all aspects of the football program, coaching your own position group, full-time recruiting area, academic monitoring responsibilities, special teams assignment, equipment and/or video responsibilities, assisting with community service and fundraising, along with other duties as assigned. Please send cover letter, resume and coaching references to head coach Dan Paplaczyk at Daniel.paplaczyk@judsonu.edu. No phone calls for the position.

Fontbonne (Sprint - PA): Fontbonne located in St. Louis, MO has an opening for an offensive coordinator position, preference will be given to candidates with Offensive Line experience. This is a full-time position with benefits. Interested parties should reach out to head coach Austin Bortle at abortle@fontbonne.edu.

West Texas A&M (D-II): Hunter Hughes will not return as head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Broyles Award: The list of candidates for the 2022 Broyles Award is now down to 15.

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell is making offensive staff changes, including at coordinator.

Central Missouri (D-II): Two coordinator changes are coming to the staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Blane Morgan won't return as head coach at Lamar.

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Dakota State University, NAIA, in Madison, SD is looking for an Offensive Graduate Assistant. Full tuition coverage with an additional yearly $6K stipend. Housing and meal plans are not covered. Must meet all admission requirement for selected program of study. No GRE required. Must meet other GA criteria established by academics. Graduate Program information can be found via this link. Apply via this link. All interested candidates please send a resume, letter of interest, and coaching references to head coach Josh Anderson via email. No phone calls.

Miami: Asked about performance of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Mario Cristobal offered, "You don't share certain things in public."

Towson (FCS - MD): After more than a decade of stability, change is coming to Towson.

Upper Iowa (D-II - IA): Upper Iowa University has an opening for Wide Receivers Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree and at least 3 years of experience at the collegiate level is preferred. Interested candidates, please submit your cover letter, resume, and references via this link. Review of candidates will begin immediately. There would be an opportunity for a different position group for the right candidate, so all are encouraged to apply.

The Citadel (FCS - SC): The Citadel has now confirmed they are making a head coaching change.

Wisconsin: An update at Wisconsin and some background info on how we got here.

Jenkins Elite: Jenkins Elite is seeking 3-5 Quarterback Directors to launch new locations. Locations include Austin, Tampa, Las Vegas, Omaha, and more. The position starts with a base salary of $42,500 and a $5,000 signing/relocation bonus. Compensation also includes performance bonuses, annual raises, and a competitive PTO package. This position is responsible for running a training location, providing private lessons, implementing Jenkins Elite's QB Training curriculum, creating and implementing customized session plans, and player development. Preferred Qualifications: (1) Experience playing or coaching Quarterbacks, (2) Driven, Hard Working, and willing to improve and develop Quarterbacks. Please send your cover letter, resume, and professional references to Jenkins Elite at info@jenkinselite.com and fill out an application and view all potential markets here.

Glazier Clinics: You won’t believe who Glazier is speaking at their clinics. Check out their schedule & topics via this link.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Northern Michigan is looking for a Week 11 game in 2023. We are open to home or away games. Interested teams can reach out to dchumura@nmu.edu.

Central Arkansas (FCS): The University of Central Arkansas has an opening for a graduate assistant working in the equipment room. Applicants should have prior experience working in a collegiate equipment room. Interested individuals should send a resume and references to Director of Equipment Operations, Zach Brady at Zbrady1@uca.edu.

FCS: With the regular season in the books, the FCS Playoff Bracket is now set.

VMI (FCS): Scott Wachenheim is stepping down at VMI.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops has inked a three-year contract extension with a substantial raise. Details here.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.