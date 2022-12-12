The Scoop - Monday December 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Texas: Here's an update on what we're hearing at North Texas.

Houston Christian (FCS): Houston Christian is hiring an FCS associate head coach to lead the program, sources tell FootballScoop.

Dayton (FCS - OH): Dayton is keeping its head coaching job within the family.

Mississippi State: Mike Leach was hospitalized yesterday, and is in significant need of prayers. Please join us in praying for Mike, Sharon and all of their friends and family.

Warner (NAIA - FL): Warner is immediately seeking to hire a full-time defensive coordinator. This is a full-time, 12-month, non-teaching position. Responsible for coordinating the defense and coaching a defensive position. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of collegiate coaching experience. Experience in being a defensive coordinator is preferred. Applicants must be supportive of Warner’s mission, vision and core values, commitment to a Christian lifestyle, and demonstration of character in keeping with biblical models Please send a cover letter, resume and professional references to hr@warner.edu.

Arizona State: Last week we shared that Saguaro HS (AZ) head coach Jason Mohns was expected to join the Sun Devils staff. This morning, Chris Karpman shares that he will coach the tight ends.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to hire a Offensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator. This position will coach an offensive position. Overseeing the offensive staff, offensive game planning, team discipline, strength & conditioning, recruiting, film duties, practice planning, equipment, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please apply via this link.

Ouachita Baptist (D-II - AR): Ouachita Baptist is looking to hire a Defensive Graduate Assistant Housing and Meals Included. Expected start date after January 1st. Please contact Defensive Coordinator Roy Thompson thompsonr@obu.edu

Butler CC (JC - KS): Butler Community College has an immediate opening for a restricted earnings position Coaching Wide Receivers. The salary is 10k and includes housing and meals. College playing or coaching experience required. Hudl experience preferred. Previous experience Coaching or playing Offensive is preferred. Recruiting ties to the Southeast is preferred. Please send a resume and cover letter to Head Coach Brice Vignery at butlergrizzlyfootball@gmail.com & apply via this link. No phone calls please.

Rocky Mountain College (NAIA - MT): Jordan Irsik, the former defensive backs coach at Rocky Mountain, has accepted the head coaching job El Capitan HS (Merced, CA), per source.



NC State: Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague is expected to join the staff as offensive line coach Matt Zenitz tweets. Tujague, who has spent the last seven seasons with the Cavaliers, worked with new offensive coordinator Robert Anae at BYU and Virginia

Tyler (JC - TX): Tyler Junior College is looking for both a Special Teams and Defensive Coordinator. The program is looking to conduct interviews during the convention. I would like anyone interested to send resumes and references to my email Tanner.jacobson@tjc.edu.

Auburn: Hugh Freeze has his defensive coordinator, and an update on who he's targeting as offensive coordinator as well.

Colorado: Eight days ago we shared that Jackson State (FCS - MS) offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Brett Bartolone was expected to join Prime's staff. Bruce Feldman reported the same yesterday.

North Alabama (FCS): Brent Dearmon is snagging Kansas senior analyst Luke Roth as his new special teams coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Towson (FCS - MD): Towson is turning to one of the top Division II programs for their new head coach.

Navy: Ken Niumatalolo and Navy have parted ways.

UT-Rio Grande Valley (FCS): UTRGV is hiring New Braunfels Canyon (TX) head coach Travis Bush to lead its program onto the field, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Our story on the Vaqueros' plan to Rally the Valley.

Stanford: Sacramento State (FCS) head coach Troy Taylor will be the new head coach of the Cardinal.

