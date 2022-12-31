The Scoop - Saturday December 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball today: Outstanding day of football today. Lock in. Kentucky vs Iowa at 11am ct starts us off. The Sugar Bowl kicks off at the same time with Alabama vs Kansas State. This afternoon we get TCU vs Michigan (3pm ct) and tonight Georgia vs Ohio State (7pm). Let's go! Happy new year everybody.

Coaches of the Year: In an interesting plot twist, the FootballScoop Offensive and Defensive Coordinators of the Year are coaching against each other today. Looking forward to a great game fellas.

Liberty: Jamey Chadwell has nearly his entire staff in place.

Memphis: Larry Smith, who spent the last seven seasons at UAB, has been announced as wide receivers coach.

Texas: Video footage catches Steve Sarkisian allow his emotions to get the best of him before the Alamo Bowl yesterday.

Rochester CC (JC - MN): Rochester Community College is looking for an experienced offensive line coach. Housing and Stipend will be included. If interested please contact Coach Isaac at 507-358-6483.

Nebraska: Ten days ago we shared that Matt Rhule was working to hire the head coach at a Texas high school power, and now the addition of Bob Wager is official as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Memphis: Sources tell FootballScoop that Ryan Silverfield is making some staff changes at Memphis, including at a coordinator spot.

