The Scoop - Friday December 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Today: Five bowl games today, starting at noon EST. NC State vs. Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl (12p EST on ESPN), UCLA vs. Pitt in the Sun Bowl (2p EST on CBS), South Carolina vs. Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl (3:30p EST on ESPN), Ohio vs. Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl (4:30p EST on Barstool.tv), and then Tennessee vs. Clemson in the Orange Bowl (8pm EST on ESPN).

Coach of the Year Finalists: FootballScoop and our friends at AstroTurf are proud to announce the finalists for 2022 Coach of the Year awards.

North Texas: Houston GA Demerick Gary will be the defensive line coach at North Texas, tweets Sam Khan, Jr., of The Athletic. Gary previously GA'd at Arkansas and played at SMU.

Stanford: Tavita Pritchard is remaining on staff to serve as quarterbacks coach. Pritchard will enter his 18th season on The Farm as a student athlete or coach, and served as the program's offensive coordinator from 2018-22. The hire completes Troy Taylors offensive staff.

Illinois: Antonio Fenelus has joined the staff as defensive backs coach. The former Wisconsin defensive back was the lead defensive backs analyst at LSU this season.

Memphis: Sources tell FootballScoop that Ryan Silverfield is making some staff changes at Memphis, including at a coordinator spot.

Morehead State (FCS-KY): Morehead State is accepting applications for an entry level defensive position coach (CB). Position includes coaching, recruiting, and administrative duties assigned by the DC and HFC. Special Teams experience preferred. Compensation for the position is $10K, plus housing. Review of resumes will begin immediately. Please submit cover letter, resume and references to a.strobel@moreheadstate.edu.

Delaware's Manny Rojas Multiple Variations of 3-Deep, 5-Under Coverage from 3-High Align: Delaware operates from three-safety structure for two main reasons: one, their safeties are dudes and two, it’s easier to teach various insertion points to coverage defenders like safeties than to linebackers. And for the last couple of seasons, defensive coordinator Manny Rojas has continued to confuse offenses in the CAA by rotating between several Drop 8 variations on any given snap, prompting one opposing coordinator to say “You never know where his 8th fitter is coming from.” This season was no different. The Blue Hens finished 3rd in total defense (282 ypg), 2nd in passing yards allowed (137 ypg), and 5th in scoring defense (18.2 ppg) among all FCS schools. Coach Rojas shares his best practices on how he will alter his Drop 8 coverage package from week to week, not just based on formation, but by personnel and game plan. It’s done by using a simple hash, middle, numbers teaching philosophy to coverage defenders. Read the full article here.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): The University of Nebraska-Kearney is looking for an offensive graduate assistant football coach. We prefer tight ends as the coaching position. There would be a 9 month stipend and tuition and fees for classes as well. No room or meals. Please email coachrheld@yahoo.com. Minorities are encouraged to apply.

Big Ten: Commissioner Kevin Warren could be on his way back to the NFL.

Morehead State (FCS-KY): Morehead State University is accepting applications for a full-time WR coach/STC. Position includes coaching, recruiting, and administrative duties assigned by the HFC. Candidates must have at least 3 years of previous college coaching experience. Review of resumes will begin immediately. All interested applicants should submit cover letter, resume and references to tjross2@moreheadstate.edu

Baylor: Oregon co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge is returning to Waco, where he will be the Bears new defensive coordinator. Here's our story on that from earlier this week. Baylor has also hired former Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson to coach that position.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | Stanford | Texas State | Wisconsin

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop..