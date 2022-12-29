The Scoop - Thursday December 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Today: Three bowl games today. Minnesota vs. Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl (2p - ESPN), Florida State vs. Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl (5:30p ESPN) and Washington vs. Texas in the Alamo Bowl (9p on ESPN).

Coach of the Year Finalists: FootballScoop and our friends at AstroTurf are proud to announce the finalists for 2022 Coach of the Year awards.

North Texas: Iowa State assistant director for player personnel Colby Kratch will be UNT's new linebackers coach, source tells FootballScoop.

Big Ten: Commissioner Kevin Warren could be on his way back to the NFL.

Louisville: Ryan Wallace, who had been with Jeff Brohm the past six seasons at Purdue, has now been formally announced as tight ends coach.

Americas Locomotiva (Brazil): The Americas Locomotiva Futebol Americano organization is looking for their next Head Coach. The position includes salary, round trip airfare, housing, food for each month, gym membership and team apparel. The position will run March-November. If you are interested please contact coachherford13@gmail.com.

West Virginia: FootballScoop can confirm that VMI (FCS) receivers coach Bilal Marshall is set to return to Morgantown to coach the receivers. BlueGoldNews has also shared the same. Marshall previously served as a graduate assistant for the program.

Baylor: Matt Zenitz tweets that former Auburn and Florida assistant Christian Robinson is expected to be the new inside linebackers coach.

Stanford: Ross Kolodziej has been announced as defensive line coach after eight seasons in the same role at Wisconsin.

Baylor: Oregon co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge is returning to Waco, where he will be the Bears new defensive coordinator. Here's our story on that from last night.

St. Norbert (D-III - WI): St. Norbert College, located in the Green Bay suburb of De Pere, seeks two defensive assistant football coaches. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching DB & DL, but will hire the best overall candidates. These positions will be responsible for coaching their own position; running meetings; assisting in game planning, film analysis and breakdown (HUDL), recruiting; and other duties assigned by Head Coach and Def Coordinator. This is a 12 month position with a salary of $12,000. No housing/other benefits. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator at charlie.drewek@snc.edu.

Oklahoma: Brent Venables shared that while he is "very, very proud" of the job that L'Damian Washington has done stepping in as wide receivers coach following the resignation of Cale Gundy earlier this year, he has not made any final decisions on who will coach the Sooners receivers next season.

Liberty: Several Coastal Carolina assistants are expected to join Jamey Chadwell including Willy Korn (Co-OC / QBs), Newland Isaac (Co-OC / RBs), and Skylor Magee (DL), according to Jon Manson from A Sea of Red.

Shippensburg (D-II - PA): Scott Brisson has accepted the offensive coordinator / quarterbacks job. He previously spent eight seasons in the same capacity at Lehigh (FCS - PA).

North Texas: Eric Morris has announced five members of his staff. Running backs coach Patrick Cobbs is being retained, and as we've previously shared, Drew Svoboda will serve as associate head coach / special teams coordinator, Chris Gilbert will be assistant head coach / tight ends coach, Sean Brophy will coach the quarterbacks, and Rolando Surita will be the chief of staff.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire a defensive back graduate assistant, working specifically with the Corners. This position includes a tuition waiver and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Defensive Coordinator, Tim Bennett, at bennettts@tiffin.edu.

Idaho State (FCS): Per source, former Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II - NC) offensive line coach Jacob Thomas is joining the staff as running backs coach / run game coordinator.

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop MVSU is planning to make a former star player their new head coach.

Colorado: Nick Gilbert, who worked as an offensive quality control analyst / assistant offensive line coach last year is being retained. Gilbert has had previous stops at University of Memphis and University of Louisville as well as the Idaho (FCS) where he was the offensive line coach for the 2021 Season.

Delta State (D-II - MS): CJ Burress, who spent last year on the staff at Avila (NAIA - MO), has joined the Delta State staff.

Idaho State (FCS): Byron Hout is being retained and will have the title of defensive flex coach.

Baylor: A Pac-12 coordinator has emerged as a targets for Dave Aranda's defensive coordinator opening.

Washington State: Bruce Feldman tweets that Ben Arbuckle's deal to become the new offensive coordinator at Wazzu is now complete.

Vanderbilt: Jayden Everett, who spent the past two seasons at Tulsa coaching their running backs, is expected to be the new running backs coach at Vandy, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): Mike Murray, who has extensive ties around the Chicagoland area, has accepted the head coaching job.

Georgia: Two words are at the center of Kirby Smart's leadership philosophy.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Jackson State is targeting a long-time Hugh Freeze assistant to be its next offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Oklahoma State: A fiery Mike Gundy threatens to "cut out" reporter following question about potential staff changes.

