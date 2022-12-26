The Scoop - Monday December 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball Today: One bowl game today. Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State (Quick Lane Bowl - 2:30 p EST on ESPN). Chargers take on the Colts in Indy tonight at 8:15p et on ESPN.

Colorado: Former Lehigh Senior HS (FL) head coach James Chaney is joining coach Prime's staff as director of player development, the News Press shares. Prior to his resignation earlier this month, Chaney had led the program since 2015 and was 37-34 overall. He and Deion were teammates at North Fort Myers HS (FL) and at Florida State.

FAU: Charlie Frye will reportedly be Tom Herman's offensive coordinator with the Owls.

Denver Broncos: The organization has fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Shane Richardson has been tabbed to take over his alma mater.

Stonehill College (FCS - MA): Stonehill College seeks applicants for the position of assistant football coach for offense. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing/coaching on the offensive side of the ball, preferably wide receiver. Candidates will be responsible for coaching a position group, recruiting a geographical area, film editing/breakdown (XOS), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license are required. This position is currently a restricted earnings position with an on-campus meal plan. No housing or health benefits are included. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and professional references to head football coach Eli Gardner egardner@stonehill.edu. Minority applicants are encouraged to apply, no phone calls please.

Coffeyville CC (JC - KS): Coffeyville Community College has an Assistant Coach Opening This is an entry level positions that includes Housing, Meals, and Health insurance. Salary will be earned through the dorms. College playing and or Coaching experience is preferred. Hudl and Microsoft Office experience preferred. Bachelors Required. Must be able to start in January and Must be able to clear a Background Check. Send Resumes to Howard.Delria@coffeyville.edu.

North Texas: Justin Owens, a longtime Dallas area high school coach, is expected to join the staff as director of recruiting, per multiple reports.

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Muhlenberg College has an opening for a defensive position coach. This is an entry level position. The position will include a small salary, housing and meals, no benefits. Additional duties will include video work, recruiting and special teams. Muhlenberg College is a high academic institution located in Allentown, PA. All applicants should complete an application via this link.

UNLV: The program has formally announced the additions of Cornell Ford (RBs), Akeen Davis (CBs), Nate Longshore (TEs), and Damon Magazu (safeties).

Bill O'Brien: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is a strong option for a return to New England as offensive coordinator.

Southern Illinois (FCS): Zach Grant has joined the staff as tight ends coach. Grant spent the past three seasons at Western Illinois (FCS) where he coached running backs before switching to receivers.

Iowa State: The Cyclones are reportedly adding a FCS coordinator to the staff to fill their offensive line opening.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking an assistant football coach for safeties. This position includes a stipend and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

