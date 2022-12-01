The Scoop - Thursday December 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wofford (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Wofford is planning to name Shawn Watson head coach.

On the Line: Twenty teams play for conference titles this weekend, but all of them have more on the line than just a trophy. We break down all the stakes here.

Appalachian State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Shawn Clark is making a few staff changes.

Auburn: Liberty defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is following Hugh Freeze to Auburn, per multiple reports. Garrett worked as the assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns prior to joining the Liberty staff.

Central Connecticut State (FCS): Ryan McCarthy will not return as head coach. More here.

Cincinnati & Wisconsin: An update on Cincinnati's search and staff updates at both places.

Nebraska: Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will work with the Huskers tight ends in addition to his play calling duties.

College Football Playoff: It's happening. The path has cleared for expansion in 2024.

NCAA Loophole: There seems to be a loophole regarding the substitution rule just waiting to be taken advantage of.

Nevada: Angus McClure is returning to Nevada.

