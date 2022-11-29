The Scoop - Tuesday November 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Dayton (FCS - OH): After 48 years with the program, head coach (and Dayton guy to his core) Rick Chamberlin is retiring.

Auburn: As expected, Hugh Freeze has retained Cadillac Williams. This is a big hire for Hugh, for more reasons than one.

Lincoln (D-II - CA): Lincoln University-California is looking to immediately fill their Offensive Coordinator position.This position will also coach the quarterbacks. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Head Coach Desmond Gumbs via email at dgumbs@lincolnuca.edu.

Alabama A&M (FCS): Alabama A&M has an opening on defense at either corner or safeties coach. It is a full time position, preference will be given to candidates with special teams coordinator background. Interested parties should submit resume and references to Director of Football Operations at Jason.Mai@aamu.edu.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Sources tell FootabllScoop that interim head coach / defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner and offensive coordinator Eric Lantz will not return to the staff.

Keystone (D-III - PA): Keystone College invites applications for an Assistant Football Coach/Defensive Line. Responsibilities will include recruiting, coaching and monitoring your own position, development of student-athletes off the field, film breakdown, as well as other administrative duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 10-month, stipend position. Housing, along with some meals included. No benefits. Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree. Experience coaching or playing at the collegiate level preferred. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and list of references to football@keystone.edu. No phone calls please. Screening of applicants will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Keystone College is an EEO/AA employer.

App State: Sources tell FootballScoop Shawn Clark is making a change at defensive coordinator.

Auburn: Pete Thamel tweets that Hugh Freeze's deal on The Plains is for six years and worth an average of $6.5 million per year. Auburn has now announced the hire.

Kentucky: Staff changes have begin at Kentucky, starting with running backs coach / co-special teams coordinator John Settle.

Texas Permian Basin (D-II): UTPB is making a head coaching change sources tell FootballScoop.

Nebraska: Details of Matt Rhule's contract are out. Some large dollar signs here.

Broyles Award: The 2022 finalists for the Broyles Award is a strong group.

Texas A&M: Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey is leaving the staff, per report. More here.

Army vs. Navy: Both programs have unveiled their alternate uniforms. Which one did it better this year?

UNLV: Sources tell FootballScoop UNLV is making a change.

Arizona State: Sources tell FootballScoop Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle has accepted the assistant head coach / special teams coordinator position at Arizona State.

Western Michigan: FootballScoop can confirm that Tim Lester and the school are parting ways. The change marks the 15th FBS head coaching position to open this cycle.

