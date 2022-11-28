The Scoop - Monday November 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Virginia Tech: Asked about potential staff changes following their 3-8 season, Brent Pry shared "I hope there's no changes. No tweaks right now. I've got total trust in these guys. Love these guys."

Broyles Award: The 2022 finalists for the Broyles Award is a strong group.

Texas A&M: Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey is leaving the staff, per report. More here.

Springfield (D-III - MA): Springfield College has two graduate assistant openings starting in the Fall of 2023. Interviews will begin immediately. The position covers a full time academic course load (the academic programs typically take two years to complete) and $7,800 stipend. There is no housing or meals associated with the position. Graduate assistants at Springfield will have their own position group to work with where they will be expected to run their own meetings, plan practice, run individual time, contribute to game planning, work with special teams, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The candidate will also be responsible for the recruitment of student athletes and will be expected to recruit on the road year round. Preference will be given to candidates with experience coaching at the high school or collegiate level, living in the northeast, as well as skills with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, and Visio), DVSport, Hudl, and Photoshop. The position is contingent upon being accepted to graduate school at Springfield College. Candidates must have an undergraduate GPA of 3.0 or higher and may have to take the GREs depending on their academic program of study. All interested applicants should send their cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to avalentino@springfieldcollege.edu.

Army vs. Navy: Both programs have unveiled their alternate uniforms. Which one did it better this year?

Delaware State (FCS): Head coach Rod Milstead has been relieved of his duties. He led the program for five seasons and a 17-33 mark, including a 5-6 mark this past fall.

UNLV: Sources tell FootballScoop UNLV is making a change.

Lane (D-II - TN): Sources tell FootballScoop that Mike Vite (DC), and Anthony Blackmon (video coordinator / co-STC / corners coach) will not return to the staff.

Carolina Panthers: Steve Wilks shares today that pass rush specialist Don Johnson will coach the entire defensive line following the departure of assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton to Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff.

Arizona State: Sources tell FootballScoop Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle has accepted the assistant head coach / special teams coordinator position at Arizona State.

Rockford (D-III - IL): Rockford University is seeking candidates for the position of Defensive Coordinator. This is a full-time position with benefits. Candidate must have at least 2 -3 years recruiting experience along with coordinating. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and professional references to ctoliver@rockford.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately until the position is filled. No phone calls, please.

Lakeland University (D-III – WI): Lakeland University has an opening for a full-time assistant coach on defense. Preference will be given to candidates with experience coaching defensive backs, although all defensive positions will be considered. Position includes competitive salary and a full benefits package. Applicants must apply via this link.

Lane (D-II - TN): Per source, special teams coordinator / DFO Jeremy C. Patterson has resigned.

Nebraska: Chris Low of ESPN reports this morning Marcus Satterfield confirmed to him that he's heading to Nebraska to join Matt Rhule's staff. Here's our article from earlier this morning on how Rhule's staff is coming together.

Lakeland University (D-III – WI): Lakeland University has an opening for a graduate assistant coach on Defense. Preference will be given to candidates with experience playing or coaching defensive line, although all defensive positions will be considered. Candidates must have a 2.75 cumulative GPA and be able to secure admission into Lakeland’s graduate program in business or organizational leadership. Position includes full tuition remission, stipend, and limited meal plan. Applicants must apply via this link.

Arizona State: Idaho State defensive ends coach Vince Amey is being hired as a defensive assistant, Pete Thamel shares. Amey, a former Sun Devil player, is a former assistant at Arizona and has extensive high school experience in the state as well.

Nebraska: Matt Rhule's first Nebraska staff could include pair of SEC offensive coordinators.

Western Michigan: FootballScoop can confirm that Tim Lester and the school are parting ways. The change marks the 15th FBS head coaching position to open this cycle.

Memphis: Ryan Silverfield will reportedly return for a fourth season with the Tigers.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are reportedly working on a new deal for Shane Beamer.

Arizona State: On his first day on the job, Kenny Dillingham shows with actions just how high of a priority high school coaches are for him.

Tulsa: Philip Montgomery is not expected to return.

Georgia Tech: An update on Georgia Tech's search.

Texas State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Jake Spavital will not return.

FootballScoop Rewind: In between breaking coaching news, Scott, John and Zach also talked through everything they saw on the field yesterday.

Wisconsin / Cincinnati: The update as of the moment regarding Luke Fickell, who might go with, who UC might turn to and more...

Stanford: David Shaw decided "it's time" to step down after Saturday's game.

