The Scoop - Sunday November 27, 2022

Stanford: David Shaw decided "it's time" to step down after last night's game.

Arkansas: Strength and conditioning director Jamil Walker has been let go, per the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have their man, the 32-year-old ASU grad Kenny Dillingham. More here.

FAU: Willie Taggart will not return as head coach.

Ole Miss: Details on the mega-deal Ole Miss put together to get Lane to #StayInTheSip

Liberty: Should the deal get completed between Hugh Freeze and Auburn, a look at who Liberty might bring in to run the program.

Auburn: Sources tell FootballScoop Auburn is looking to Hugh Freeze.

Nebraska: The deal is done. Matt Rhule is the new head Husker.

Colorado: CU has reportedly offered its job to Deion Sanders. More here.

