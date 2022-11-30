The Scoop - Wednesday November 30,  2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Juniata (D-III - PA): Juniata College invites applications for a full-time, twelve-month position of Head Football Coach. Bachelor’s Degree required; Master’s Degree preferred. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of five (5) years of full time coaching experience at the Division III level or higher, the demonstrated ability to recruit highly successful student-athletes, and an understanding of the Division III philosophy and its role at a private liberal arts institution. More details, and how to apply, can be found via this link.

Albright (D-III - PA): Albright currently has two defensive staff openings: Safety Coach and a Corner Coach. Pay for both positions is $10,000 over 10 months and housing. Graduate School Classes and path way to Master’s Degree is part of Employee Benefits. Must get accepted in Graduate School to pursue this benefit. Graduate school is not a requirement of position, it is just a benefit you have with the positions. Interested Candidates email Resume and References to icollins@albright.edu. Please no phone calls.

West Alabama (D-II): The University of West Alabama Football is looking for opponents for the 2023 season week 3 (Sept. 16) and potentially week 4 (Sept. 23). We also have weeks 1,2, & 3 open in 2024. E-mail bgilliland@uwa.edu if interested in discussing options.

The Apprentice School (D-III - VA): The Apprentice School, an independent program located in Virginia, is looking for games Week 2 (9/9) and week 7 (10/14). We will look at multi or one year deals and teams at every level (Prep/JUCO/NCAA/NAIA/USCAA). If interested, please contact assistant head coach Elton Brown at elton.brown@as.edu.

UAB: Sources tell FootballScoop UAB has reached agreement with Trent Dilfer to become their new head coach. Announcement is expected today.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are finalizing a deal to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as their new AD. More here.

Nebraska: Monday morning we shared that Matt Rhule was planning to hire Marcus Satterfield and Jake Peetz as key pieces to his offensive staff. Later Monday the Satterfield move became public. This morning Pete Thamel confirms Peetz is also headed to Nebraska.

UAB: Sources tell FootballScoop UAB's search is focusing in on former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer.

Los Angeles Valley College (JC - CA): Los Angeles Valley College is seeking applicants for assistant football coaches. Positions available will be Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks, and Offensive Line. Duties will include assisting with football operations, recruiting, practice organization, video editing, and other football related activities. Bachelor’s degree with two years’ experience preferred or equivalency. Stipend only! Possibility for Class assignment with a Master’s Degree. No housing or benefits offered. Please email letter of interest, resume, and letters of recommendation to: Head Football Coach Lester Towns at TownsL@lavc.edu. No phone calls, please.

Central Oklahoma: University of Central Oklahoma is seeking applicants for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. This position will include but is not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach, Coordinator and/or position coach. Graduate assistants will receive a monthly stipend of $600 and 6 hours of Graduate classes paid for. Meals and housing are NOT provided. Applicant must be accepted into a UCO graduate program and enrolled for spring 2023 classes. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to ddonald@uco.edu. Start Date would be as soon as possible. In the subject line, please put “Defensive GA.”

Nevada: Sources tell FootballScoop Angus McClure is returning to Nevada.

Mississippi College (D-II): Mississippi College is looking for a game the first week (9/2), third week (9/16), and possibly the 4th week (9/23). Interested coaches can contact Head Coach John Bland: jbland@mc.edu.

Bethune Cookman (FCS - FL): Bethune Cookman is making a head coaching change.

Michigan Tech (D-II): The Huskies have announced a head coaching change and are handing the keys to the program to a former standout quarterback.

Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech is removing the interim tag from Brent Key and is making him the permanent head coach.

Charlotte: Biff Poggi has reportedly found his offensive coordinator, and he's coming from Big Ten country.

UAB: Blazers players, who "want their voice to be heard, pen letter to school president and accuse him of being too busy to meet with them.

Kentucky: Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and the program are parting ways.

Clemson: Dabo Swinney defends his staff and program after accusation of two years with no passing game.

Dayton (FCS - OH): After 48 years with the program, head coach (and Dayton guy to his core) Rick Chamberlin is retiring.

