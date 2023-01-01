The Scoop - Sunday January 1, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

NFL head coaching changes: The NFL Network staff shared this morning the Broncos plan to swing big in their search adding Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn all are likely candidates for the position.

Denver: Justin Outten will call the offense today for the Broncos per James Palmer.

Special Teams Coordinator of the Year: Notre Dame's Brian Mason has been selected by prior winners the 2022 Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.

Championship matchup: Congratulations to the staffs at TCU and Georgia on making it to the final game. We're looking forward to watching you guys play along with a few thousand of our closest friends at the Convention.

North Texas: Oklahoma offensive analyst Jon Cooper is set to join Eric Morris' staff as offensive line coach per multiple reports. JD Davis of the North Texas Eagle first shared the news.

South Florida: Eric Kinsey, who served as the defensive coordinator / defensive line coach at Celebration HS (FL), has accepted a defensive graduate assistant job working with the defensive line, per source.

Carthage (D-III - WI): Carthage College is looking for a Recruiting and Retention Graduate Assistant with their football program. This position will receive an $8000 stipend to be disbursed over a 10 month period, tuition, and occasional meals. The Recruiting and Retention GA will work in conjunction with the Recruiting Coordinator to handle all setup of official and unofficial visits on campus. They will be responsible for assisting the assistant coaches in input and rating of recruits, setting up their school visits, and generating social media graphics as directed. The GA will also assist in the execution of the program’s academic game plan as well as oversight of study tables and the football study center. A bachelor’s degree and admittance into a Carthage College Master’s program is required. Applicants must be proficient in Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, Publisher, Visio and Outlook) and Photoshop. Preference given to candidates with graphic design experience and background. All interested parties, please contact Brian Collins at bcollins2@carthage.edu.

Defensive Coordinator of the Year: Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took home our 2022 FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year presented by AstroTurf, as selected by prior winners.

Fresno City College (JC - CA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Fresno City College is looking to hire a wide receivers coach.

Offensive Coordinator of the Year: TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is our 2022 FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year presented by AstroTurf, as selected by prior winners.

Liberty: Jamey Chadwell has nearly his entire staff in place.

Texas: Video footage catches Steve Sarkisian allow his emotions to get the best of him before the Alamo Bowl yesterday.

Memphis: Sources tell FootballScoop that Ryan Silverfield is making some staff changes at Memphis, including at a coordinator spot.

Nebraska: Nearly two weeks ago we shared that Matt Rhule was working to hire the head coach at a Texas high school power, and now the addition of Bob Wager is official as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

