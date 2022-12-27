The Scoop - Tuesday December 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bowls today: Georgia Southern vs Buffalo in the Camelia Bowl at 11am ct, Memphis vs Utah State in the Servpro First Responder Bowl 2:15pm ct, Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at 5:45pm ct and Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9:15pm ct.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson University is accepting applications for a offensive line coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. The job description is as follows: Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Assistant Coach is responsible for all administrative and organizational aspects of his positional assignment. Preference will be given to those applicants who have experience coaching Offensive Line. They will directly supervise all student-athletes playing his assigned position. They must operate within the guidelines of an NCAA Division I non- scholarship football program and within the mission of the University and its philosophy of intercollegiate athletics. They will guide and actively encourage student-athletes to succeed academically, acquire a degree and represent the University with the highest integrity. The coach will assist in the development and administration of the offensive game plans and the materials necessary to execute them. The coach is also responsible for the recruitment of student-athletes, adhering to NCAA, Conference and University regulations with regard to recruiting, admission standards and eligibility, monitoring student-athlete academic progress, and assist in the establishment of effective media relations. Bachelor’s Degree required. Interested candidates please send your resume to Brandon Wright at btwright@stetson.edu. Interviews will be conducted at the AFCA convention in Charlotte, NC. Please no phone calls.

Auburn: Georgia Southern receivers coach Marcus Davis is set to join the staff as receivers coach, per multiple reports. Davis, a former wide receiver himself, is a former Auburn player. The hire completes Hugh Freeze's first staff on The Plains.

Northern Colorado (FCS): Preston Hadley, who previously coached the defensive ends at BYU, has accepted the defensive coordinator / safeties job.

Missouri State (FCS): Missouri State is looking to hire a Director of Football Operations. Previous experience in football operations is required. Duties will be as assigned. Email resume and references to Head Coach Ryan Beard at ryanbeard@missouristate.edu.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International University (NAIA-Sun Conference/Babson Park, FL) is seeking candidates for an Offensive Coordinator. Interested candidates should be of high character, have a strong work ethic, and be passionate about the profession. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume, and any reference material to the Head Coach, Eric Potochney, at potochneyes@webber.edu. No phone calls please.

FAU: Charlie Frye will reportedly be Tom Herman's offensive coordinator with the Owls.

Helvetic Guards (Switzerland): The Helvetic Guards of the European League of Football (ELF) are looking for a secondary coach/ defensive coordinator. The Guards will be located in the Zurich area of Switzerland. The position will include a round trip ticket, travel pass within Switzerland, shared housing, possible meals and a small stipend per month. The team will have a week long minicamp in February and then begin practice in late April. The season will begin in early June with the championship game the first weekend of October. This position is perfect for a retired coach looking for an opportunity to continue coaching and also see Europe. Interested candidates should contact Don Clemons at bigdaddc@comcast.net.

Denver Broncos: The organization has fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Shane Richardson has been tabbed to take over his alma mater.

