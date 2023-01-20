The Scoop - Friday January 20, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New York Jets: Browns receivers coach / pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea interviewed for the offensive coordinator job today, Tom Pelissero tweets.

Mississippi State: Analyst Brett Dewhurst has been promoted to safeties coach.

Indianapolis Colts: The team completed their interview with Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia today.

Michigan: The University announced today they have fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss.

Hilbert (D-III - NY): Hilbert College invites applicants for a full-time offensive coordinator. Position will also have duties in the athletic department as well as secondary responsibilities. Review of applications will begin immediately. Bachelor's degree preferred. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and contact information for three professional references to head coach Ted Egger at jobs@hilbert.edu.

New York Jets: Multiple outlets report that Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan turned down an opportunity for the Jets offensive coordinator vacancy. Mary Kay Cabot adds that he is expected to receive an extension in Cleveland.

Mississippi State: Sources tell FootballScoop Mike Schmidt will cover tackles & tight ends while Will Friend will retain the offensive line coach title.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Scotty Walden continues to build out in staff and is set to add a SunBelt staffer.

Southern Illinois (FCS): Elizabeth Toth, most recently the director of football operations at Quincy (D-II - IL) has accepted the director of football ops position, sources share.

Virginia Union (D-II): Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia has an opening for a Full-Time Offensive Line Coach. The Assistant Football Coach (OL) reports to the Head Football Coach and is responsible for assisting the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator in carrying out all activities necessary to accomplish the objectives of the program within the guidelines of the NCAA, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and the University. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, recruiting an assigned territory with the successful recruitment of prospective student-athletes, academic support, OL skill instruction, and practice/game planning and execution. Successful candidate will have a history of coaching Offensive Line, experience with HUDL and Microsoft Office, and experience with strength and conditioning. Bachelor's degree required, and the completion of a successful background check. Please email a cover letter and resume to adparker@vuu.edu with the Subject Line “VUU OL position”. Please no phone calls.

Itawamba (JC - MS): Bluefield State (D-II) offensive coordinator Aaron Anguiano has accepted offensive coordinator position at Itawamba Community College source tells FootballScoop.

West Virginia: Neal Brown has completed his 2023 staff by hiring Blaine Stewart, son of the late former WVU head coach Bill Stewart.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Sources tell FootballScoop TC Taylor is hiring Torenzo Quinn from Alcorn.

UTSA: UTSA has formally announced Jarrett Anderson as assistant offensive line coach and promoted Sean Davis to quarterbacks coach. The moves complete Jeff Traylor's staff after losing Will Stein to Oregon and Matt Mattox to Purdue.

Southern Miss: South Alabama corners coach / recruiting coordinator Dwike Wilson has accepted the corners coach job at Southern Miss. Wilson spent the past two seasons on Wommack's staff after following him from Indiana, where he spent two seasons as director of player personnel for the Hoosiers.

St Thomas University (NAIA - FL): Saint Thomas University is seeking an opponent for Fall 2023 - Weeks 0, 2 or 3 (Saturday 8/26/2023, 9/9/2023, or 9/16/2023). Must be played at St Thomas University (Miami, FL) in 2023. Willing to travel in 2024. Guarantee is available for the 2023 game. If interested, please contact Head Coach William Rychel - wrychel



Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Pete Thamel shares that Austin Peay has hired Aaron Foster as corners coach / pass game coordinator and Jared Kaster as co-offensive coordinator / offensive line coach while promoting defensive graduate assistant Sean Dugan to coach the team's Bandits. Foster comes from Lenoir Rhyne (D-II - NC) where he coached the defensive backs while Kaster previously worked at Houston Baptist (FCS) as offense line coach.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Georgia offensive graduate assistant Devonte Danzey is expected to join the ACU staff as tight ends coach sources tell FootballScoop. Danzey worked with the offensive line at Georgia, and has previously worked in graduate assistant roles at Indiana and Troy. Matt Zenitz first shared news Danzey was headed to ACU.

Oregon State: The Beavers are expected to hire Boise State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha for their running backs coach, per multiple reports. Bhonapha previously coached with head coach Jonathan Smith at Washington State and Boise State

Mississippi State: Matt Zenitz tweets that Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt is expected to join Zach Arnett's staff as offensive line coach.

Syracuse: The Orange are expected to hire former Texas Tech and Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer as their new offensive line coach, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Sioux Falls (D-II - SD): Lucas Leuders, who spent the past three seasons at Central Missouri (D-II) as offensive coordinator / wide receivers coach, has been hired as assistant head coach / offensive coordinator.

North Carolina A&T (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Elon (FCS - NC) wide receivers coach Chris Young has accepted the offensive coordinator job.

Southwest Baptist (D-II - MO): Per source, Southwest Baptist has hired Sam Mora as their new quarterbacks coach / pass game coordinator. Mora was previously the quarterbacks coach / recruiting coordinator at Rocky Mountain College (NAIA - MT).

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): Luke Olson has accepted the defensive backs / recruiting coordinator job with the program.

Paris Football Team (France): The Paris Football Team in the European League of Football (ELF) have two full time assistant positions available. The positions are for Offensive Line and Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator. The contract will be from May-September and include monthly salary, health insurance, travel expenses, and housing. Interested candidates please email your resume to Head Coach Marc Mattioli at marc@parisfootballteam.com.

South Dakota (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that the school has parted ways with offensive line coach Andrew Prevost.

Harvard’s Built-Ins to Protect 12 Personnel Counter: For the last several years, Harvard has been one of the premier 12 personnel offenses in the FCS level. The Crimson have continually relied on utilizing their tight ends to be pullers in gap schemes from detached positions. But during his off-season film study, offensive line coach Keegan Kennedy noticed how many defenses will back-gap fit off detached tight end movement. So, he started to build in more grounded tight end pulls in G/Y counter schemes. The reasoning is simple: defenses aren’t alert for rock back with the tight end on the ball and Coach Keegan found it to be a huge advantage. And because he’s a grounded tight end, he’s already in the ideal alignment of being 1x1 off backside Tackle so he doesn’t need to get any depth. See the drill work Coach Keegan uses to teach that tight end to identify and block his assignment.

Is It Easier Than Ever To Win as a First-Year Head Coach? Take a look at our eye-popping deep dive into the data.

South Dakota State (FCS): The reigning national champions are set for a regime change. Details here.

Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA): Andrew Rode, a former FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year winner, is the new head coach of one of the top NAIA programs.

Pay for Play: From the same people that brought you the Name, Image and Likeness era of college sports comes the bigger, bolder sequel: Direct Pay for Play.

Minnesota State-Mankato (D-II): Minnesota State University, Mankato looking for a game Week 7, October 14. all inquiries should contact Todd.hoffner@mnsu.edu

High school workouts: Child Protective Services is now investigating a workout that left several players at a Texas high school hospitalized

UAB: Kenwick Thompson, who spent last season as the associate head coach at UNLV, is joining the staff as defensive backs coach, per 247. Thompson has previously served as defensive coordinator at ECU and Texas Southern.

Dickinson State (NAIA - ND): Dickinson State University is looking to fill an opening in their 2023 schedule in Week 1 (9/2/2023). Due to the current schedule breakdown, 4 home games and 5 away games, the game is preferred to be at home. We are willing to do a home and home for 2023 and 2024, again with 2023 being at home. Please contact Defensive Coordinator Jason Thier, jason.thier@dickinsonstate.edu, if interested.

Minnesota Vikings: Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has been relieved of his duties after one season.

Louisville: Former Purdue assistant Karl Maslowski is joining the staff as special teams coordinator / outside linebackers coach, Tom Dienhart tweets. More on the hire here.

Anderson (DIII - IN): Anderson is looking for games for Week 1 and 2 in the 2024 and 2025 season. Please contact Jonathan Coddington (jcoddington@anderson.edu) if interested.

Wisconsin: Sources tell FootballScoop Luke Fickell is planning to hire Devon Spalding as his new running backs coach at Wisconsin. This hire completes Fickell's first staff in Madison.

Idaho State (FCS): Korey Rush has joined the program as running backs coach. Rush previously served as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech.

Tampa Bay Bucs: Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is out, and Georgia's Todd Monken could be in. "Sweeping changes" expected in Tampa Bay.

