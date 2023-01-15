The Scoop - Sunday January 15, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Please join us in praying for the Georgia football community. Early this morning a player and a staff member lost their lives in a terrible car accident. Another player and staff member remain hospitalized. They all need our prayers right now. Thank you and may they know God is with them.

Tennessee Titans: The organization has requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant / quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for their open offensive coordinator job, Jeremy Fowler tweets.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): University of Nebraska-Kearney is looking for a TEs or RBs graduate assistant. Position is stipend for 9 months and tuition. No meals or housing. If interested, please email ellisc@unk.edu.

New Mexico State: Arkansas State director of player development and welfare Robert Garth Jr. has accepted the director of player development job at New Mexico State.

New York Jets: Former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will interview for the offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport shares.

Indiana State (FCS): Ball State defensive assistant Kenny Ray Augustus has joined the staff as defensive tackles coach, sources share with FootballScoop.

John "JT" Thompson: After serving as the defensive coordinator at 6 different SEC programs, Thompson is getting an opportunity to take over a successful high school program.

Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy's job is believed to be safe regardless of the outcome of their Monday night game, per Ian Rapoport. The Cowboys are 12-5 and in second place in the NFC East, behind only the 14-3 Eagles.

Southern Miss: Sources tell FootballScoop that Southern Miss is promoting for their defensive coordinator opening.

Trinity International (NAIA - IL): Wayne Anderson Jr. has accepted the offensive coordinator / assistant head coach position at TIU, per source. Anderson Jr. spent last season on staff at Keiser (NAIA - FL).

The Citadel (FCS): Maurice Drayton has filled out his initial staff at The Citadel.

