The Scoop - Friday January 13, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Moravian (D-III - PA): John Carroll defensive coordinator Jeff Long Jr. will be the next head coach at Moravian.

Texas A&M: Running backs coach Tommie Robinson's contract is not being extended and he is not expected to return Brandon Marcello has shared.

Catawba College (D-II - NC): Source tells FootballScoop Catawba has hired Tee Overman as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. Tee spent 4 years as the defensive coordinator at the University of Dayton. Prior to that he had stops at Washington State and Wingate.

Lawrence Tech University (NAIA-MI): Lawrence Tech University is looking to hire offensive and defensive skill limited earning positions. These positions are limited to a small stipend only. Looking for qualified individuals who can dedicate their weekday mornings (and more) to the football program. For all offensive position inquiries please email Offensive Coordinator Keith Beckham (kbeckham@ltu.edu). For all defensive position inquiries please email Defensive Coordinator Terrance Wilson (twilson2@ltu.edu). Applications will be reviewed immediately and continued until positions are filled.

Norfolk State (FCS - VA): Texas analyst Ray Pickering is expected to become offensive coordinator at Norfolk State per Matt Zenitz.

Buena Vista University (D-III - IA): Buena Vista University seeks a full-time assistant coach for the position of Defensive Coordinator. Preferred candidates will have prior experience coordinating a defense. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group (Best fit), practice and game planning, recruiting a specific geographical area, and all other duties assigned by the head coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Review of applicants will start immediately. Interested candidates must apply here:

New Orleans: GM Mickey Loomis told reporters today Dennis Allen will remain head coach of the Saints. Loomis added that thus far no Saints executives have been asked to interview for GM positions elsewhere.

Nebraska: Matt Rhule is working to hire his new chief of staff away from the UIL in Texas sources tell FootballScoop.

Appalachian State: A former Mountaineers assistant is returning to Boone as defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

North Carolina A&T (FCS): Source shares with FootballScoop, offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Chris Barnette will not be retained to new staff. He was apart of 4 Celebration Bowl Championships, 4 MEAC Championships and 3 FBS Wins during his time at NC A&T. The Aggies were 7-4, and 4-1 in the Big South Conference last season.

Central Missouri (D-II): A Missouri high school legend is set to be the Mules' new defensive coordinator.

Missouri State (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop Harris Bivin has been hired as the Director of Football Operations at Missouri State. Bivin comes from Morehead State where he served as offensive line / director of football operations.

The Citadel (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Maurice Drayton is hiring Patrick Covington to serve as the new offensive coordinator of The Citadel.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Sam Bennett has been named linebackers coach and Jim Gush defensive coordinator at UIW.

Grad Assistant forum: "I could give a crap about your resume." - Notes from inside the AFCA grad assistant forum.

Harvard’s Built-Ins to Protect 12 Personnel Counter: For the last several years, Harvard has been one of the premier 12 personnel offenses in the FCS level. The Crimson have continually relied on utilizing their tight ends to be pullers in gap schemes from detached positions. But during his off-season film study, offensive line coach Keegan Kennedy noticed how many defenses will back-gap fit off detached tight end movement. So, he started to build in more grounded tight end pulls in G/Y counter schemes. The reasoning is simple: defenses aren’t alert for rock back with the tight end on the ball and Coach Keegan found it to be a huge advantage. And because he’s a grounded tight end, he’s already in the ideal alignment of being 1x1 off backside Tackle so he doesn’t need to get any depth. See the drill work Coach Keegan uses to teach that tight end to identify and block his assignment.

Clemson: Clemson has their new offensive coordinator.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts have interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position.

Baylor: University of Louisiana Lafayette offensive analyst Parker Orgeron has joined Dave Aranda's staff as a defensive analyst.

Charleston Southern (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop North Greenville (D-II) defensive coordinator / defensive backs coach Maurice Duncan is headed Charleston Southern as defensive backs coach.

SUNY Maritime (D-III - Bronx, NY): SUNY Maritime College is looking for an intern level coach on staff (preferably defense, with special teams knowledge). This position will receive a stipend, but no housing or benefits. Please send cover letter, resume and references to football@sunymaritime.edu.

Western Oregon (D-II): Western Oregon University is looking for a Week 1 game in 2023. Looking for FCS guarantee game or D2 opponent. If interested, please contact Head Coach Arne Ferguson at fergusa@wou.edu

New England: The Patriots announced today they intend to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. They also stated they have begun working on an extension with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Southeast Missouri State University (FCS): Southeast Missouri State University has an immediate opening for Video Coordinator. This position will coordinate video operations of practices and games, uploading of film, and maintenance and care of video equipment and office technology. Prior knowledge of XOS and Hudl video platforms would be beneficial. This position comes with a non-benefited monthly stipend and housing package. This position will also be assigned to assist with a position coach. Interested candidates need to email a resume and references to the Director of Football Operations Brett Blackman at bblackman@semo.edu. Questions about the position should be directed towards bblackman@semo.edu

North Carolina A&T (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop the only coaches being retained from the 2022 staff are offensive line coach Ron Mattes and receivers coach Nate Poole.

Michigan: The Michigan president released a statement on Jim Harbaugh, and Jim Harbaugh released a statement about the statement.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop WNMU is keeping things in-house with someone who has had plenty of success as a small-school coordinator.

Wisconsin: Sources tell FootballScoop Luke Fickell is in process of hiring his new defensive line coach from the NFL ranks.

Texas A&M: Bobby Petrino is bringing an FCS assistant coach with him to College Station, sources tell FootballScoop.

MIT (D-III - MA): MIT invites applicants for a part-time assistant coach position. Duties include, but are not limited to, coaching an offensive position, assisting with practice and game planning, film breakdown, leading position meetings, recruiting and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Previous coaching and/or playing experience required. This is a part-time stipend position with NO meals or housing included, so Boston area applicants are preferred. Interested applicants should send resume and cover letter to Steve Brennan at Brennan1@mit.edu.

Southeastern Oklahoma State (D-II): Southeastern Oklahoma State University is looking to fill an Offensive GA position for RB/WR. The position will be compensated by 15 hours of graduate classes through the academic year and a $7,000 stipend. Interested candidates should email resumes to arainwater@se.edu. No phone calls please.

Oklahoma State: Defensive coordinator Derek Mason is stepping down after one season in Stillwater.

NFL: Here's our brand-new landing page to track who NFL teams have requested to interview for their vacant head coach and GM positions.

Army: Sources tell FootballScoop that Army is hiring Darren Paige.

Big Ten: Commissioner Kevin Warren is leaving the league to return to the NFL.

Maine Maritime (D-III): After shutting down the football program during COVID, Maine Maritime now has a plan to bring it back.

Mississippi State: Zach Arnett has his offensive coordinator.

NCAA: The NCAA is working to cut down on players who transfer multiple times as undergrads.

