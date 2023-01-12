The Scoop - Thursday January 12, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Akron: Quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop WNMU is keeping things in-house with someone who has had plenty of success as a small-school coordinator.

Minnesota: The Gophers are expected to hire Syracuse defensive pass game coordinator Nick Monroe as their new co-defensive coordinator / corners coach, Pete Thamel tweets.

Wisconsin: Sources tell FootballScoop Luke Fickell is in process of hiring his new defensive line coach from the NFL ranks.

Texas A&M: Bobby Petrino is bringing an FCS assistant coach with him to College Station, sources tell FootballScoop.

MIT (D-III - MA): MIT invites applicants for a part-time assistant coach position. Duties include, but are not limited to, coaching an offensive position, assisting with practice and game planning, film breakdown, leading position meetings, recruiting and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Previous coaching and/or playing experience required. This is a part-time stipend position with NO meals or housing included, so Boston area applicants are preferred. Interested applicants should send resume and cover letter to Steve Brennan at Brennan1@mit.edu.

Iowa State: A few weeks ago we shared that Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA) head coach Jordan Langs was leaving for an opportunity in the Big 12, and today Iowa State announced him as their new running backs coach / special teams coordinator.

Southeastern Oklahoma State (D-II): Southeastern Oklahoma State University is looking to fill an Offensive GA position for RB/WR. The position will be compensated by 15 hours of graduate classes through the academic year and a $7,000 stipend. Interested candidates should email resumes to arainwater@se.edu. No phone calls please.

Georgia Tech: North Gwinnett HS (GA) head coach Bill Stewart has resigned to become an analyst on Brent Key's staff.

Iowa State: Hank Poteat has been announced as the new corners coach for the program. A former Wisconsin assistant, Poteat spent 10-years in the NFL.

New York Jets: In addition to offensive line coach Mike LaFleuer no longer being with the organization, offensive line coach John Benton is no longer with the team as well.

Oklahoma State: Defensive coordinator Derek Mason is stepping down after one season in Stillwater.

NFL: Here's our brand-new landing page to track who NFL teams have requested to interview for their vacant head coach and GM positions.

Southern Oregon (NAIA): Crater HS (OR) head coach Berk Brown has accepted the head coaching job. Brown was the defensive coordinator on Southern Oregon's 2014 NAIA national title team.

Nassau CC (JC - CA): Sources tell FootballScoop that defensive coordinator Jeff Koutsantanou has left the staff to pursue other opportunities.

Houston Texans: The team has requested an interview with Rams assistant head coach / tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Tom Pelissero tweets.

Army: Sources tell FootballScoop that Army is hiring Darren Paige.

Hinds CC (JC - MS): Hinds CC is looking to hire a graduate assistant position. Hinds will pay $4,500 for tuition per semester to the school that you are attending. You will receive $1,000 stipend a month for each month you work, and room and board during your time on campus. To be considered you must prove you currently have a Bachelors or will graduate with a Bachelors before beginning this program. You must not already hold a Masters Degree of any kind. As a member of Hinds Athletics you will be expected to adhere to all Hinds employee policies and policies enforced by the NJCAA and MACCC. Serious inquires please submit your Bachelors transcripts to head coach Larry Williams at Larry.Williams@hindscc.edu.

Nebraska Kearney (D-II): Colby Ellis has been announced as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach. He spent the past three seasons at North Alabama (FCS) as the wide receivers coach.

Southeast Missouri State (FCS): Southeast Missouri State University has an immediate opening for Video Coordinator. This position will coordinate video operations of practices and games, uploading of film, and maintenance and care of video equipment and office technology. Prior knowledge of XOS and Hudl video platforms would be beneficial. This position comes with a non-benefited monthly stipend and housing package. Interested candidates need to email a resume and references to the Director of Football Operations Brett Blackman at bblackman@semo.edu.

Big Ten: Commissioner Kevin Warren is leaving the league to return to the NFL.

Maine Maritime (D-III): After shutting down the football program during COVID, Maine Maritime now has a plan to bring it back.

Southeastern (NAIA - FL): Jordan Heldreth, who most recently served as offensive coordinator / offensive line coach at Flagler Palm Coast HS (FL), has accepted the offensive line job.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Boone Feldt has been named offensive line coach. Feldt spent the last four seasons on the staff at Texas State, where he most recently worked with the tight ends.

University of Central Oklahoma (D-II): Kevin Neal is beginning his coaching career at UCO, where he will be a defensive graduate assistant.

Central Missouri (D-II): Oregon defensive analyst Greg Jones has accepted the defensive coordinator job at Central Missouri.

New Mexico: Matt Clark, who served as the interim tight ends coach for the last half of the season, has left the staff to pursue new opportunities.

Minnesota: Northern Illinois running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke is expected to join the Gophers as running backs coach, Pete Thamel tweets. He has previously coached at South Dakota State (FCS) and Youngstown State (FCS - OH).

Mississippi State: Zach Arnett has his offensive coordinator.

Ava Maria (NAIA - FL): Sources tell FootballScoop University of Saint Francis (NAIA - IN) co-defensive coordinator Matt Millhouse has accepted the defensive backs position at Ava Maria.

Grad Assistant forum: "I could give a crap about your resume." - Notes from inside the AFCA grad assistant forum.

Concordia University (NCCAA - MI): Concordia University in Ann Arbor has two openings for Offensive Graduate Assistant to start immediately. Looking for one to work with QBs and the other with TEs. Duties include coaching a position, recruiting qualified student athletes, use of recruiting software, camp operations, scouting, film breakdown, monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, along with any other duties assigned by the head coach. Concordia University is a Lutheran higher education community committed to helping students develop in mind, body, and spirit for Service to Christ in the Church and the world. Interested applicants should submit a resume and list of references to Caleb O'Hara via email at Caleb.Ohara@cuaa.edu. Resumes can be submitted until the position is filled. No phone calls please.

Ejiro Evero: The Denver Broncos defensive coordinator is interviewing for the Colts head coaching job today and will interview with the Texans next week, Tom Pelissero tweets.

Tennessee Titans: Top in-house candidates VP of player personnel and interim GM Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort will interview for the vacant GM job today, Ian Rapoport tweets.

St Thomas University (NAIA - FL): Saint Thomas University is seeking an opponent for Fall 2023 - Weeks 2 or 3 (Saturday 9/9/2023, or 9/16/2023). Must be played at St Thomas University (Miami, FL) in 2023. Willing to travel in 2024. Guarantee is available for the 2023 game. If interested, please contact wrychel@stu.edu.



Shane Steichen: The Eagles offensive coordinator will interview virtually for head coaching openings with the Texans on Friday and with the Panthers and Colts on Saturday, Albert Breer tweets.

Greensboro (D-III - NC): Per source, defensive coordinator Chris Rusiewicz has resigned and accepted the head coaching position at Northwest Guilford HS (NC).

Lamar (FCS - TX): Head coach Pete Rossomando has announced the additions of Mary Hardin-Baylor (D-III - TX) offensive line coach Matt Cannata (OL), Boston College defensive assistant and special teams analyst Drew Christ (DC), former Sam Houston (FCS - TX) offensive coordinator John Perry (OC / QBs) and Minnesota assistant strength coach Pat Walker (director of football strength).

Hocking (JC - OH): Craig Moore, who previously served as the assistant head coach / offensive coordinator for the program, has been elevated to head coach.

Belhaven (D-III - MS): Per source, defensive backs graduate assistant Maurice Stewart is being promoted to a full-time role as wide receivers coach.

Elon (FCS - NC): Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive line coach Andy Marino is leaving to become the head coach at Whitehall HS (PA), where Marino started his coaching journey back in 2009.

American International (D-II - MA): Lou Conte, who spent this past season as the interim head coach at The Citadel (FCS) after six seasons as their offensive coordinator, has been named the new head coach.

David Shaw: The former Stanford head coach has reportedly interviewed for one of the five open head coaching jobs in the NFL.

Graceland (NAIA - IA): Graceland University in Lamoni, IA has an immediate opening for a Head Football Strength and Conditioning position. This position will primarily include devising training plans according to sound scientific principles, supervise training sessions, evaluate athletes, maintain athlete records, and teach/improve correct strength and conditioning procedures. Other responsibilities include reporting directly to the Head Coach regarding all football strength/conditioning progress; include but not limited to equipment, academic support, data entry and recruiting. The position requires Bachelor’s Degree, referred experience in exercise science or related field, ability to adapt schedule and work in a fast-paced environment; CSCS or SCCC preferred but not required. Review of applications will begin immediately with possibility of interviews at AFCA Convention; positions will begin as soon as possible. Interested applicants title “Head Strength” in Subject, please email letter of interest, resume, and professional references to Football@Graceland.edu.

NCAA: The NCAA is working to cut down on players who transfer multiple times as undergrads.

Castleton (D-III - VT): Castleton Football is seeking applicants for the position of Offensive Graduate Assistant. All candidates with coaching experience on the offensive side of the ball will be considered. Preference will be given to candidates with 1-2 years of college or high school coaching experience and ties to the New England region as the position will require recruiting responsibilities. The Graduate Assistant position includes free housing, free tuition into the Castleton Masters in Athletic Leadership Program,(2-year commitment), a 4,000-dollar stipend and an assisted meal plan. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA in order to be accepted into the Athletic Leadership Program and must then maintain it in order to sustain their position. Interested candidates should email their resume to Head Coach Tony Volpone at tony.volpone@castleton.edu.



Minnesota: PJ Fleck is reportedly adding a MAC coordinator to his staff.

Boston College: Sources tell FootballScoop there will be a new offensive coordinator at Boston College this fall, as the program is parting ways with John McNulty.

Mississippi State: Zach Arnett is hiring David Turner on the defensive side and parting ways with offensive line coach Mason Miller sources add.

Texas Tech: After reporting yesterday that Joey McGuire is targeting Baylor's Juice Johnson to fill the Red Raiders' open position on offense, Texas Tech later formally announced the hire.

