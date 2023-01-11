The Scoop - Wednesday January 11, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New York Jets: The organization and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur have parted ways, per multiple reports. Jeremy Fowler adds the team will also be in the market for a new receivers coach and assistant defensive line coach.

Texas Tech: Joey McGuire is targeting Baylor's Juice Johnson to fill the Red Raiders' open position on offense.

Mississippi State: Zach Arnett is hiring David Turner on the defensive side and parting ways with offensive line coach Mason Miller sources add.

Central Connecticut State (FCS): The Blue Devils are bringing back a former assistant as head coach.

Houston Texans: Peter Schrager tweets that the Texans have also requested permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton.

Chicago: The Windy City may soon have their first Division I football program.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have received permission to speak with Sean Payton about their head coaching job, Ian Rapoport shares. Payton also has an interview lined up with the Broncos.

San Francisco 49ers: Ian Rapoport tweets that Niners assistant GM Adam Peters has declined interview requests with the Titans and Cardinals and is focused on supporting the 49ers during their playoff run.

Rockfod (D-III - IL): Rockford University seeks a highly motivated Graduate Assistant for the Football Program. This position is available to start August 1, 2023. In addition to a monthly stipend, graduate assistants receive room and board and Graduate courses. Graduate Assistants average 30-40 hours per week and work a 12 month schedule. Aplicant must be accepted into the graduate program. If interested please email head coach Calvin Toliver at ctoliver@rockford.edu.

NCAA: The NCAA indefinitely delayed a planned vote that would remove the limit on countable coaches.

Long Island University (NY - FCS): LIU is looking to hire a full time Director of Football Sports Performance. The position includes a 12 month full time salary and benefits; prior Division 1 strength and conditioning experience is required. Interested applicants please send resumes and references to Deputy Athletic Director, Ryan Kelly at Ryan.Kelly@liu.edu

Methodist (D-III - NC): Methodist University is accepting applications a full-time wide receivers job. Responsibilities include coaching Wide Receivers, as well as assisting the head coach in all aspects of recruiting, retention, organizing, developing and implementing best practices for our football program in accordance with NCAA, USA South Conference and Methodist University guidelines, regulations and philosophies. (Graphic Design experience will be strongly considered). Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred. Successful coaching experience required with demonstrated experience in the recruitment and retention of student athletes at the NCAA III level. Send letter of application, resume and contact information on three professional references to kgwilliams@methodist.edu.

Ohio Wesleyan (D-III): Ohio Wesleyan University is looking for a home game in Week 2 next season (9/9/2023). If interested, please contact Tom Watts tbwatts@owu.edu.

Sussex County CC (JC - NJ): Sussex CC has multiple openings on staff at; offensive line coach (part-time), running back coach (part-time), quarterback coach (part-time) Offensive Coordinator. Background in strength & conditioning a plus. Apply via this link.

Kenyon (D-III - OH): Kenyon College invites applications for the position of Assistant Football Coach (Defensive Coordinator). This is a full time, 10-month reporting position with benefits. The Assistant Football Coach will work in conjunction with the head coach to fulfill the following responsibilities: coaching student athletes, mentoring assistant coaches, scouting opponents, recruiting various territories, and developing alumni contacts. This position will also serve as the Defensive Coordinator, responsible for managing all duties related to organization of the defensive staff, creating defensive schemes and playbook information and evaluating defensive personnel. Additional responsibilities will be assigned in game management, teaching, and / or administration. Interested candidates please follow this link.

Concordia-Ann Arbor (NAIA - MI): Concordia University in Ann Arbor has two openings for Offensive Graduate Assistant to start immediately. Looking for one to work with QBs and the other with TEs. Duties include coaching a position, recruiting qualified student-athletes, use of recruiting software, camp operations, scouting, film breakdown, monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, along with any other duties assigned by the head coach. Concordia University is a Lutheran high education community committed to helping students develop in mind, body, and spirit for Service to Christ in the Church and the world. Interested applicants should submit a resume and list of references to Caleb O’Hara via email at Caleb.Ohara@cuaa.edu. Resumes can be submitted until the position is filled. No phone calls please.

McPherson (NAIA - KS): McPherson College has a wide receivers job open. Compensation is $14k + housing, and most meals. Candidate will coach their own position, have a HS & JC recruiting area, will have game planning & breakdown responsibilities, assist with the weight room, assist with special teams, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. All interested applicants apply through this link.

Central State (D-II - OH): Central State University would like to invite applicants for our offensive line job. This is a full time position. The Salary $40,000 and includes benefits. Duties will include running own position group, having a recruiting area, as well as any additional duties assigned by the head coach. All candidates are welcome to apply. Please email a cover letter, resume and three professional references to the following email address: centralstatefootball@gmail.com

Western Kentucky: Oklahoma's L'Damian Washington, who stepped in as the interim receivers coach for the Sooners this season, is set to join the WKU staff as receivers coach, per multiple reports.

East Texas Baptist (D-III): Per source, former Olivet Nazerene (NAIA - IL) and Findlay (D-II - OH) wide receivers coach Jordan Armstrong has been named offensive coordinator at East Texas.

Graceland (NAIA - IA): Graceland University invites applicants for a full time position (12-month) as Assistant Football Coach. The successful candidate will serve as position coach with possible Co-Offensive Coordinator Title. Other program specific duties will be assigned by the Head Coach. Preference will be given to those who have previous experience with the Hudl video system. Previous collegiate coaching and recruiting experience preferred. The position requires a Bachelor’s Degree with Master's preferred. Review of applications will begin immediately with possibility of interviews at AFCA Convention; position will begin as soon as possible. Please email letter of interest, resume, and professional references to Football@Graceland.edu.

Carroll (D-III - WI): Carroll University is looking to hire an offensive restricted earnings coach. Position includes a competitive stipend and you get to coach your own position. Opportunity for a graduate assistant job in the future. All interested candidates should send resume and references to Head Coach Mike Budziszewski at mbudzisz@carrollu.edu. Please include Restricted Earnings in the subject line.

Maines (FCS): University of Maine is currently seeking an Assistant Equipment Manager. Responsibilities include assisting in the day-to-day operations of the equipment room, equipment inventory, maintenance of equipment, equipment for practice and games, etc. Assistance is needed primarily for football, but it is not exclusive to football. You can find more detailed information and apply via this link, and refer any questions to Kevin Ritz at kevin.ritz@maine.edu.

San Diego (FCS): San Diego is seeking a full-time assistant coach on the offensive side of the ball. Preferred candidates will have prior experience coach at the D1 level and recruiting at a high academic institution. We are looking for the best fit for our staff and scheme so all positions will be considered. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, practice and game planning, recruiting a specific geographical area, and all other duties assigned by the head coach. San Diego is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities. We will be reviewing applications and talking with potential candidates at the AFCA convention. Interested candidates should e-mail resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Cory White at corywhite@sandiego.edu. No phone calls.

Maine (FCS): Defensive coordinator Jared Keyte has been relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop. Keyte spent the previous four seasons on staff as special teams coordinator.

Teamworks: Teamworks continues to expand with multiple acquisitions announced today and plans to build out their own compliance platform.

Purdue: Sources tell FootballScoop Ryan Walters plans to make Pete Roley his new director of football operations.

North Carolina: Corners coach Dre Bly and the program have mutually agreed to part ways.

Cornell (D-III - IA): Cornell College is seeking a full time offensive line or defensive line coach, looking for best fit. The job pays 30k, with retirement and benefits. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to football@cornellcollege.edu. No phone calls, please.

North Carolina Wesleyan (D-III - NC): North Carolina Wesleyan University is seeking applicants for a defensive assistant coach. This is a full-time position. Responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching a position (ILB preferred with Special Teams Experience), maintaining a recruiting territory and other duties assigned by the head coach. Email cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Head Coach Jeff Filkovski at jfilkovski@ncwc.edu. No phone calls please.

Indianapolis Colts: Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will interview for the head coaching job, Tom Pelissero tweets.

Kentucky Wesleyan (D-II): Kentucky Wesleyan is seeking a full-time defensive line coach. Responsibilities include assisting the head football coach & defensive coordinators, managing and coaching your own position group, and recruiting. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume, and a list of contact references to kwcfootballjobs@gmail.com.

Denver Broncos: Per multiple reports, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell will interview for the Broncos head coaching job.

Nebraska: A former Matt Rhule offensive lineman will fill a key off-field role for the Huskers, sources tell FootballScoop.

St. Francis (NAIA - IN): Sources tell FootballScoop that Nate Jensen, who just wrapped up his seventh season leading the program at Manchester (D-III - IN), has resigned and will become the defensive coordinator at University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Carolina Panthers: Todd Archer tweets that the Panthers have requested permission to interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching job.

Cleveland Browns: The organization has announced that former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz will interview for the vacant defensive coordinator job.

NCAA: At the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, the Football Oversight committee advanced the proposal that would allow analysts to coach during the week during practice, Ross Dellenger tweets.

Middlebury (D-III - VT): Ryan Paquette, who joined the staff in 2014, has been elevated from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator.

Highland CC (JC - KS): Highland CC has openings on staff at defensive line coach (part-time), wide receivers coach (part-time) and strength and conditioning coach (full-time). The strength position will also have a role with the offensive staff, preferably interior offensive line. See the postings, and apply via this link.

Western Connecticut (D-III - CT): Western Connecticut State University is seeking an opponent for Fall 2023 - Weeks 1 or 11 (Saturday 9/2/2023, or 11/11/2023). If interested, please contact football@wcsu.edu.



Auburn: Hugh Freeze is bolstering Auburn's support staff by hiring a Group of 5 position coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Tulsa: Sources tell FootballScoop Kevin Wilson is bolstering his staff with the addition of a veteran Power Five assistant.

Missouri State (FCS): Missouri State University is seeking a Defensive Graduate Assistant. DB experience is preferred but we will bring in the best fit. Must have a 3.0 undergraduate GPA to gain admission into Graduate School. Candidate must be proficient with Microsoft Visio and DVSport. Send resume and references to Defensive QC Alex Murphy at am8289s@missouristate.edu.

Charlotte: Greg Froelich, who spent the past two seasons at Illinois as a special teams analyst, has joined the staff as special teams coordinator / running backs coach. Froelich was a special teams and running backs analyst at Michigan from 2017-20 before joining the staff at Illinois

Colorado State-Pueblo (D-II): Colorado State Pueblo is looking to fill a Restricted Earnings Position. Responsibilities include Coaching Running Backs, recruiting your own area, film breakdown, game-planning, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Compensation is $15,000. Start date is ASAP. All interested candidates should send their Resume and References to packfootballjobs@gmail.com . *Subject line should read “RB’s Restricted Earnings Job”

Georgia: Kirby Smart credits effort and details of UGA scout team for dominant national title performance.

Northwood (D-II - MI): EJ Arnold is being retained and will serve as associate head coach / special teams coordinator. Arnold previously served as offensive coordinator for the program.

Buffalo: Sources tell FootballScoop Maurice Linguist is planning a coordinator change. More here.

Waynesburg (D-II - PA): Dave Arnold, who spent the past four years at Bethany College (D-III - WV) as defensive coordinator, has been named Waynesburg defensive coordinator.

New Mexico: Sources tell FootballScoop UNM has their new offensive line coach.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma is hiring its wide receivers coach from a Big 12 rival, sources tell FootballScoop.

