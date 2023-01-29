The Scoop - Sunday January 29, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on a 3-year deal that makes him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, Tom Pelissero shares. Update > Mike Klis adds that he has spoken with Fangio and nothing in finalized at this time.

Colorado: Deion Sanders confirmed over the weekend that both former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and former FAU head coach Willie Taggart will both be joining him in Colorado. Zimmer spent last season on staff at Jackson State in an analyst role, and both have been previously reported.

Georgia Southern: Georgia Southern is looking to add an offensive graduate assistant to work with the offensive line. Looking to fill the position immediately. Interested candidates can send their materials to gsfootball@georgiasouthern.edu.

Tulane: The program has now formally announced that Jim Svoboda, who held the title of offensive coordinator this past season, will not return after one season. The school's statement shares that Svoboda will pursue job opportunities closer to family in the midwest. Slade Nagle was promoted to offensive coordinator earlier this month.

Jim Harbaugh: The Harbaugh-NFL drama may not be over after all.

Florida: Former Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau is reportedly joining Billy Napier and the Gators.

Houston Texans: 49ers defensive coordinator is considered the favorite to land the Texans head coaching job, Adam Schefter tweets.

Portland State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that defensive coordinator Payam Saadat is no longer with the program.

Baltimore Ravens: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed this week for the Ravens' offensive coordinator position Tom Pelissero shares.

Harvard (FCS): Harvard is looking to fill the position of defensive backs coach. Applicants must have 5 years coaching experience as well as leadership skills, ability to multi-task, and experience in multi-dimensional D-1 year-round national recruiting. The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, college football staff experience with strong work ethic, interpersonal skills, and digital skills. The successful candidate will also have the potential to serve as Special Teams Coordinator with documented experience. Please send resume, cover letter and references to Director of Football Operations Jackson McSherry at harvardfootball.jobs@gmail.com.

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop offensive line coach Eli Johnson is being promoted to offensive coordinator.

Western Colorado (D-II): Per source, Fort Lewis College (D-II - CO)) receivers coach Virnel Moon has accepted the wide receivers job at Western Colorado.

Illinois: Former Arizona Cardinal assistant Charlie Bullen is joining the staff as outside linebackers / pass rush coordinator.

Miami: Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who won the 2021 Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant, has been fired.

Houston: The Coogs are hiring Tulane offensive line coach Eman Naghavi for the same role sources tell FootballScoop.

Ohio State: A three-time All-American linebacker, James Laurinaitis is returning to Ohio State.

