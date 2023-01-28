The Scoop - Saturday January 28, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Baltimore Ravens: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed this week for the Ravens' offensive coordinator position Tom Pelissero shares.

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop offensive line coach Eli Johnson is being promoted to offensive coordinator.

Illinois: Former Arizona Cardinal assistant Charlie Bullen is joining the staff as outside linebackers / pass rush coordinator.

Wyoming: Sources tell FootballScoop that Craig Bohl is adding a staffer with SEC experience.

Tampa Bay Bucs: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken's interview with the Bucs for their offensive coordinator job will take place next week, per multiple reports.

Atlanta Falcons: New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has accepted the defensive coordinator job.

Houston: The Coogs are hiring Tulane offensive line coach Eman Naghavi for the same role sources tell FootballScoop.

Ohio State: A three-time All-American linebacker, James Laurinaitis is returning to Ohio State.

Fresno State: Per source, Baylor offensive graduate assistant Patrick Markarian has accepted a job as an analyst at Fresno State. Markarian worked with the offensive line at Baylor.

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh is promoting from within to fill his open quarterbacks job.

Houston Texans: 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Texans job, Ian Rapoport tweets. He is expected to meet with the Texans next week after the Niners play and "if all goes well, he could be their next head coach."

LA Rams: Sean McVay is finalizing a deal to bring Mike LaFleur to LA as new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Miami: Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who won the 2021 Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant, has been fired.

Coaching Tree: In his rapid rebuild of Gardner-Webb football, Tre Lamb has sent six assistants to FBS jobs in two years (3 of them Power-5s). Here's a look at how.

Charlotte: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that HBO has been on campus filming a new documentary with Biff Poggi's program.

Conference Carolinas (D-II): Conference Carolinas dipped into Georgia to pick up Shorter University and, with them, re-launched football after a 50-year absence.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers have named Frank Reich their new head coach.

