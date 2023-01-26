Skip to main content

The Scoop - Thursday January 26, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UIU October 23
FOOTBALLSCOOP FOUR

LSU mistakenly overpaid Brian Kelly by $1 million last year

The defending MAC champs have hired an SEC analyst as their new coordinator.

Hugh Freeze continues to add to his Auburn staff

Jake Dickert inks contract extension after 7-6 season

UConn: Pete Thamel tweets that Albany (FCS - NY) wide receivers coach Kashif Moore is set to join the staff as receivers coach. Moore is a former UConn receiver and team captain.

Illinois Wesleyan (D-III - IL): Illinois Wesleyan is seeking a full-time assistant football coach to work with the defensive backs or linebackers. This is a 10-month staff position that includes benefits. Job posting details can be found at  Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Final candidate must pass a pre-employment background investigation. Please send requested materials to Mindy McCluskey, Athletics Operations Assistant at mmcclusk@iwu.edu.

Hawaii: University of Hawai'i Football is looking for a Director Of Recruiting. Previous experience in recruiting is required. Interested applicants need to send references, cover letter, and a resume to uhwarriorsfootball@gmail.com. No phone calls.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

Georgia Southern: Milan Turner, who was the director of high school relations for Clay Helton last season and prior to that was a successful high school coach in Georgia, has accepted the head coaching job at Hanahan HS (SC).

Auburn: Hugh Freeze continues to add coaches to his staff.

Lehigh (FCS -  PA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Bobby Bozym, who was the assistant offensive line coach at Yale (FCS) this past season, has accepted the tight ends position at Lehigh.

Toledo: The defending MAC champs have hired an SEC analyst as their new coordinator.

Dallas Cowboys: Mike Garafolo tweets tonight that linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete, both whom were on expiring contracts, will not return next season.

Here's a look at where all five NFL head coaching searches stand

Toledo: Jason Candle inks contract extension with the Rockets.

Washington State: Jake Dickert has signed a contract extension with the Coogs.

FAU: Tom Herman recently completed his staff. Here's a recap.

Tennessee: Inside the massive extension and raise for athletic director Danny White.

Purdue: Ryan Walters has completed his Boilermakers coaching staff.

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | FAU | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | Tulsa | UAB | USF | Wisconsin

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracking Page

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.

You May Like

QwikCut October

The Scoop - Wednesday January 25, 2023

By Doug Samuels
CoachComm Dec 2022

The Scoop - Tuesday January 24, 2023

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

The Scoop - Monday January 23, 2023

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power January

The Scoop - Sunday January 22, 2023

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power January

The Scoop - Saturday January 21, 2023

By Doug Samuels
XO Labs December 22

The Scoop - Friday January 20, 2023

By Doug Samuels
UIU October 23

The Scoop - Thursday January 19, 2023

By Doug Samuels
QwikCut October

The Scoop - Wednesday January 18, 2023

By Doug Samuels