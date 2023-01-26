The Scoop - Thursday January 26, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UConn: Pete Thamel tweets that Albany (FCS - NY) wide receivers coach Kashif Moore is set to join the staff as receivers coach. Moore is a former UConn receiver and team captain.

Illinois Wesleyan (D-III - IL): Illinois Wesleyan is seeking a full-time assistant football coach to work with the defensive backs or linebackers. This is a 10-month staff position that includes benefits. Job posting details can be found at Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Final candidate must pass a pre-employment background investigation. Please send requested materials to Mindy McCluskey, Athletics Operations Assistant at mmcclusk@iwu.edu.

Hawaii: University of Hawai'i Football is looking for a Director Of Recruiting. Previous experience in recruiting is required. Interested applicants need to send references, cover letter, and a resume to uhwarriorsfootball@gmail.com. No phone calls.

Georgia Southern: Milan Turner, who was the director of high school relations for Clay Helton last season and prior to that was a successful high school coach in Georgia, has accepted the head coaching job at Hanahan HS (SC).

Auburn: Hugh Freeze continues to add coaches to his staff.

Lehigh (FCS - PA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Bobby Bozym, who was the assistant offensive line coach at Yale (FCS) this past season, has accepted the tight ends position at Lehigh.

Toledo: The defending MAC champs have hired an SEC analyst as their new coordinator.

Dallas Cowboys: Mike Garafolo tweets tonight that linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete, both whom were on expiring contracts, will not return next season.

Here's a look at where all five NFL head coaching searches stand

Toledo: Jason Candle inks contract extension with the Rockets.

Washington State: Jake Dickert has signed a contract extension with the Coogs.

FAU: Tom Herman recently completed his staff. Here's a recap.

Tennessee: Inside the massive extension and raise for athletic director Danny White.

Purdue: Ryan Walters has completed his Boilermakers coaching staff.

