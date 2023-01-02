The Scoop - Monday January 2, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UT Permian Basin (D-II): UTPB is seeking applicants for a defensive backs coach. The pay is $11,000 and housing. Start date is ASAP. Serious applicants, please send resumes to utpbfalconsfootball@gmail.com with the subject line as Defensive Backs Opening.

Jim Harbaugh: The Michigan coach has twice sworn off the NFL within the past year, but he may have to do so a third time.

Special Teams Coordinator of the Year: Notre Dame's Brian Mason has been selected by prior winners the 2022 Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.

Defensive Coordinator of the Year: Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took home our 2022 FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year presented by AstroTurf, as selected by prior winners.

Offensive Coordinator of the Year: TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is our 2022 FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year presented by AstroTurf, as selected by prior winners.

Liberty: Jamey Chadwell has nearly his entire staff in place.

Texas: Video footage catches Steve Sarkisian allow his emotions to get the best of him before the Alamo Bowl

