The Scoop - Friday December 17, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

USC: As we reported Wednesday, Bruce Feldman is now also reporting Lincoln Riley is targeting Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones as his new offensive line coach.

Bishop Sycamore: A 3-month investigation by the Ohio department of education proved Bishop Sycamore was who we thought they were.

Raiders at Browns: The NFL has moved Saturday's Raiders-Browns game from Saturday to Monday (5 p.m. ET) due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland.

UCF: Sean Tuohy, who joined the program as director of football operations in 2021 with Gus Malzahn, has a new title as associate AD for football / chief of staff.

Brian VanGorder: The former defensive coordinator at Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame and a host of other programs, Brian VanGorder has landed a new coaching opportunity.

Washington: Kalen DeBoer has announced four staff hires. Junior Adams (WRs) and Scott Huff (OL) both retained from the previous staff. Vanderbilt defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield will coach the defensive line, and Nick Sheridan has officially been announced as tight ends coach. Adam Rittenberg tweets that DeBoer is expected to add Fresno State defensive coordinator William Inge as well as assistants Lee Marks, Eric Schmidt and Chuck Morrell to the staff after Fresno's game.

New Orleans Saints: Head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is stepping in as head coach in Payton's absence.

Mike Gundy: While discussing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving Stillwater to join the Buckeyes staff, Mike Gundy took a page out of Jim Harbaugh's book and reused his "born on third base" jab to send a message of his own.

Oklahoma: OU has announced the hirings of head strength coach Jerry Schmidt, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, and safeties coach Brandon Hall.

Florida State: Analyst Tony Tokarz is being promoted to quarterbacks coach, 247 shares. Tokarz previously coached the tight ends at Memphis under Mike Norvell.

Concordia (D-III - WI): Concordia has a graduate assistant position open. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film break down, data entry and other duties as assigned (Specific coaching assignments will be determined by successful candidates strengths). Qualified candidates must have playing or coaching experience and be able to gain admittance to the graduate program (S.P.A.H.E.). This position includes a salary. All interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter, resume, 3 references to Emilie Morrow, CUW Athletics Administrative Assistant at emilie.morrow@cuw.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position has been filled.

Fehervar Enthroners (Europe): The Fehervar Enthroners have an opening for an Offensive Line Coach. Prefer OL college playing and/or coaching experience. The position runs from mid - January thru late July and includes : Round Trip Flights Housing with wifi Some Meals Monthly stipend Team Gear The club has the best facilities in Hungary and some of the best in Europe including a new turf practice field and weight room. Located in the city of Szekesfehervar with a population of approx. 100,000 and only 45 minutes from Budapest. Interested candidates can contact Viktor.boka@gmail.com.

Ball today!: Middle Tennessee takes on Toledo this morning (11am CT - ESPN) in the Bahamas Bowl and Northern Illinois plays Coastal Carolina tonight (5pm CT - ESPN2) in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl. We also are blessed with an FCS semifinal matchup with James Madison playing at North Dakota State (8:15pm CT - ESPN2).

Georgetown (NAIA - KY): Shan Housekeeper will remain on Chris Oliver's staff as defensive coordinator.

Rice University’s Offensive Line: The Mike Bloomgren school of OL play has always been about selling out to vertical movement on tight zone runs. It’s something he established while serving as the OC at Stanford and has continued now as the HFC at Rice. The front side of the concept is all about hip-to-hip presence on doubles and the backside is about handling movement and cutting off penetration. There is no ‘plussing’ out to out-of-box defenders or altering the point in his system. It’s an A gap play true and true. Rice’s offensive line coach Sanders Davis shares how he trains the eyes of his offensive line to identify and block gap fit backers, lag technique, and 2i/4i defenders from Even and Odd spacing. Watch the video.

Navy: After spending a year at Georgia Southern, former Army Director of Scouting Danny Payne is joining the Navy staff as Director Of Recruiting.

Last day to get Glazier's special offer: Unlimited Coaches, Unlimited Clinics, Unlimited Glazier Drive AND 6 months free of RackCoach Pro for only $399. Don't miss it. Sign up here.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Delaware (FCS): Ryan Carty is retaining defensive coordinator Manny Rojas, corners coach Holman Copeland, linebackers coach Rich Yahner and defensive quality control Jalen Kindle.

Oregon: Texas A&M associate AD for football Marshall Malchow is headed to join Dan Lanning's staff at Oregon as chief of staff sources tell FootballScoop. Pete Thamel first shared the news last night. Malchow previously served as director of player personnel at Georgia (with Dan Lanning) where he was recognized by his peers as the Player Personnel director of the year.

Florida: University of Georgia director of recruiting operations Katie Turner is set to join Billy Napier's staff as assistant AD for recruiting strategy. Turner previously served on Napier's staff at Louisiana Lafayette.

Washington: Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies are making a run at an SEC defensive line coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Deion Sanders: The Jackson State coach fires back about NIL allegations - "We ain't got no money!"

USC: USC and Lincoln Riley are seeking to add big-time offensive line coach to Trojans' staff, per sources.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - FLORIDA - FRENSO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - UCONN - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.