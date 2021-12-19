The Scoop - Sunday December 19, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jay Glazer reports today that Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has a "ton of groundswell of support" to replace Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

Florida: Joe Danos has joined the staff as director of player athletic development. Danos spent the last nine years working in various pro sport leagues including the last two seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach for Inter Miami Futbol Club of the MLS.

Northwestern: Ryan Smith, who spent the last two years at Virginia Tech as defensive pass game coordinator, is joining Pat Fitzgerald's staff as corners coach, Pete Thamel tweets.

LSU: An update on Brian Kelly's plans for his coordinators.

Todd Dodge: Coach Dodge went out on top last night.

UMass: Don Brown found his offensive coordinator, and he's coming from the Michigan staff.

VMI: Patrick Ashford is being promoted to offensive coordinator at VMI.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer did not receive a $40-ish million parting gift on his way out the door.

