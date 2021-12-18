The Scoop - Saturday December 18, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Auburn: The program has now formally announced the addition of Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as their new offensive coordinator. Earlier this week we highlighted Davis' background.

Glenville State (D-II - WV): Glenville State is seeking to hire an offensive line coach. No calls please. Email resumes to Brian.hill@glenville.edu

Tulane: Sources tell FootballScoop Willie Fritz is planning to make Kurt Hester his new strength coach. Hester, who graduated from Tulane, served as an assistant at LSU in the nineties and has served as the head strength coach at Louisiana Tech since 2014.

VMI: Patrick Ashford is being promoted to offensive coordinator at VMI.

Virginia: Offensive coordinator Robert Anae has left the program and will now work with the team during the bowl game.

Duke: Miami head strength coach Dave Feeley plans to join Mike Elko's staff at Duke in a similar capacity shares Matt Zenitz. Feeley previously has served as head or assistant strength coach at Miami, Temple, South Carolina, Ball State and more.

Akron: Nick Toth, who spent last season as an analyst at Oregon, is set to join the staff as defensive coordinator, Pete Thamel tweets. Toth previously coordinated the special teams at UCF and has previous experience at Texas A&M, Fresno State, and Air Force as well.

Georgia Tech: We reported late last night that Geoff Collins is planning to make Mike Daniels his new running backs coach.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer did not receive a $40-ish million parting gift on his way out the door.

Highland CC (JC - KS): Jared Powers, who spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Mississippi Delta Community College (2020) and Mississippi Valley State (2019), has been named head coach.

New Mexico State: Per source, Melvin Rice is expected to join the staff as co-defensive coordinator / safeties coach at New Mexico State. Rice spent the past several seasons on staff at Temple where he worked with the corners initially before moving to safeties.

William Penn (NAIA - IA): William Penn University is seeking a Offensive Coordinator, working with the Offensive Line. The successful candidate will have experience coaching on the offensive side of the ball in a Pro-Style/Spread offense. Being a good “teacher” of the game will be highly sought after. This is a full time, benefits position. Interested applicants can send their resume and letter of interest to head coach Todd Hafner at hafnert@wmpenn.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are making Jeff Lebby one of the highest paid coordinators in college football.

Grambling State (FCS - LA): Grambling State University football is looking to hire 3-5 personnel interns. Looking to start in January. Please forward Resumes to rossb@gram.edu.

What if USC and Miami get really good again? The biggest storyline of the 2021 hiring cycle has the potential to boost the overall health of college football.

Bethel (NAIA - TN): Bethel University in Tennessee is in search of an offensive graduate assistant. We will be able to cover housing and meals for the candidate. On top of covering housing and meals you will get a stipend as well as 50% of grad school paid for. If interested email kincaidd@bethelu.edu.

Duke: Wake Forest defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill plans to join up with Mike Elko at Duke sources tell FootballScoop.

Western Illinois (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Myers Hendrickson is set to become head coach at WIU.

Brian VanGorder: The former defensive coordinator at Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame and a host of other programs, Brian VanGorder has landed a new coaching opportunity.

