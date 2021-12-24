The Scoop - Friday December 24, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Merry Christmas! From our staff and family to each and every one of you, we wish you a Merry Christmas. We pray each of you has a wonderful weekend celebrating the birth of Christ with friends, family and loved ones near and far.

Hawai'i Bowl: Late last night, Hawai'i pulled out of the Hawai'i Bowl, which was to be played today. Memphis was, obviously, already on the island prepared to play, but will not go home empty handed: they'll bring the bowl's trophy home with them.

Florida: Florida has hired Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler, a 2021 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalist, as its tight ends coach.

Butler (CC - KS): Offensive coordinator Brice Vignery has been promoted to head coach.

Utah State: Blake Anderson, who took over a 1-5 team and led them to an 11-3 season and MWC title this past fall, has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Aggies.

UMass: Ryan Partridge has joined the staff as wide receivers coach. Partridge won a CIF Sectional title a few years ago as the head coach at Liberty HS (CA), and then spent some time on the staff at Ferris State (D-II - MI) before spending the past year as the coordinator of high school recruiting position on Jedd Fisch's staff at Arizona.

Wisconsin-Whitewater’s BST Technique in Zone Read [Sifts, RKBs and Veers]: Don’t listen to those “gap exchange” criers, the zone read is alive and well in Wisconsin-Whitewater. It's a Day One install in offensive coordinator Pete Jennings’ system and a staple run designed to add an offensive hat back against the loaded Odd boxes that the Warhawks see in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. With a 60% efficiency rate, it helped in producing over 200 yards on the ground per game since 2018 with a 39-4 record, including this season's 13-1 mark. Coach Jennings explains how he teaches his backside Tackle to identify and block the -1 defender in the zone-read scheme, including how to handle gap exchanges, hard plugs, and two-gap technique. Continue reading here…

UAlbany (FCS - NY): Head coach Greg Gattuso, who has led the program since 2014, has inked a contract extension through 2024.

Southern (FCS - LA): Southern has announced their staff as follows: Henry Miller (DC), Devin Fosselman (WRs), Ryan Burton (Safeties), Johnathan Williams (QBs), Alvin Fosselman (LBs / Assistant STC), Ryan Jackson (DFO), Damon Nivens (OL), LaAllan Clark (DEs), DeMarcus Miller (DL), Mark Frederick (RBs / STC).

Point (NAIA - GA): Point University, is looking for an opponent on 9/24/2022. Interested in a potential guarantee game from an (FCS/Division II Opponent), but will consider other opponents as well.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - FLORIDA - FRENSO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.