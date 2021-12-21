The Scoop - Tuesday December 21, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Alabama (FCS): UNA has hired former Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held as associate head coach/offensive coordinator, and former West Virginia offensive assistant Caleb Carbine as offensive line coach.

Colorado State: In addition to Freddie Banks as defensive coordinator, source shares that Montana State defensive line coach Adam Pilapil is also expected to come to Colorado State after the FCS National Championship game. At CSU Pilapil is likely to work with linebackers source adds.

Kentucky Christian University (NAIA - KY): Kentucky Christian University is looking to hire a full-time Defensive Assistant Coach working with the Defensive Line. Must be a man of faith and share the Christian values of the University. Interviews will be conducted at the AFCA Convention in San Antonio, TX. Please send resume to kcuknightsfball@outlook.com

Georgia Southern: Rip Rowan will coach the defensive line and Aaron Schwanz the linebackers, Pete Thamel has shared. Both will join defensive coordinator Will Harris from Washington.

Fayetteville State (D-II - NC): Fayetteville State University is seeking candidates for a full-time Offensive line coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, successful recruitment of prospective student-athletes, skill instruction, practice planning and academic support. Master's required with additional teaching responsibilities in the HPED department. Please send resume, cover letter, references to rhayes4@uncfsu.edu. No phone calls please.

Southern Illinois (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue is not expected to return to the staff.

Virginia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is a strong candidate to join Brent Pry's staff. Jeff Potrykus has shared similar. Sources tell FootballScoop Rudolph is expected to have run game coordinator role as well.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II): TAMUK is looking to fill both an offensive AND defensive graduate assistant positions starting in January 2022. Position will be responsible for the following; film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. The positions will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include​bachelor's degree and acceptance into graduate program. For offense email: Michael.salinas@tamuk.edu . For defense email: jonathan.petty@tamuk.edu. Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

Shippensburg (D-II - PA): Shippensburg University is seeking highly qualified applicants for a defensive graduate assistant football coach (Defensive Backs). Applicants must be self-motivated and detail oriented. Coaches with passion and great work ethic will be considered first. Compensation includes tuition up to 9 credits per semester and a stipend. Housing and meals are not included. Job duties include coaching your own position, practice planning, scouting, video breakdown, skill and team instruction, all phases of recruiting and all other responsibilities assigned by the head coach. Experience in coaching Defensive Backs or playing Defensive back is preferred. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to head coach Mark “Mac” Maciejewski at RedRaidersFootball@ship.edu. Applicants must be able to be admitted to a graduate program offered at Shippensburg University. Position starts in January. No phone calls please.

Virginia Tech: Brent Pry shared on Tech Talk Live last night that Shawn Quinn will coach the Sam linebackers and nickels, and Stu Holt will work with the running backs and be the special teams coordinator.

Georgia Southern: Former Washington defensive backs coach Will Harris has agreed to join Clay Helton's staff as defensive coordinator, Pete Thamel tweets.

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Muhlenberg College has an immediate opening for a defensive position coach. This is an entry level position. There will be a small stipend, housing and meals. Muhlenberg is a highly selective college located in Allentown, PA and is 24-3 in the last two seasons. Send resumes to head coach Nate Milne at nathanmilne@muhlenberg.edu.

Baylor: China Spring HS (TX) head coach Brian Bell has resigned and is joining the coaching staff at Baylor, Matt Stepp tweets.

Wake Forest: Josh Wilson, who coached the outside linebackers for Cornell College (D-III - IA), has joined the recruiting staff at Wake Forest.

Colorado State: Sources tell FootballScoop Jay Norvell is planning to hire Freddie Banks as defensive coordinator.

Virginia: Virginia may be Tony Elliott's first head coaching opportunity, but his contract is reflective of where the market is for college coaches right now

Duke: Mike Elko is reportedly pulling a Big Ten defensive coordinator in for the same role at Duke.

Georgia Southern: Sources tell FootballScoop Clay Helton is seeking to hire his offensive line coach from Bill Clark's staff at UAB.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): UCF co-offensive coordinator GJ Kinne is expected to be the next head coach of the Cardinals, sources tell FootballScoop.

