The Scoop - Monday December 20, 2021

Washington State: Former Virginia running backs coach Mark Atuaia is expected to join Jake Dickert's staff in the same capacity, Pete Thamel tweets. Thamel adds that Joel Filani, who spent the last three seasons coaching the outside receivers at Texas Tech, is joining the staff to coach the receivers.

East Tennessee State (FCS): Former Titans coach Jeff Fisher is among the candidates being considered for the head coaching opening to replace Randy Sanders at ETSU, the Johnson City Press shares.

Liberty: Kyle DeArmon, an offensive analyst who worked with the quarterbacks, has left the staff to pursue another opportunity.

USC: After USC targeted Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones, sources tell FootballScoop Jones now plans to stay at Houston. Texas A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson is set to become Lincoln Riley's new offensive line coach sources confirm to FootballScoop. Pete Thamel first reported the shift to Henson last night. It is believed Henson will have the offensive coordinator title as well.

Syracuse: Dino Babers is targeting former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae as the Orange's new offensive coordinator and former UVA quarterbacks coach Jason Beck for the same role, Pete Thamel has shared and we can confirm.

McNeese (FCS - LA): After losing the national title game over the weekend, Valdosta State (D-II - GA) head coach Gary Goff is off to become the new head coach at McNeese.

LSU: An update on Brian Kelly's plans for his coordinators.

Todd Dodge: Coach Dodge went out on top last night.

