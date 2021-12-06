The Scoop - Monday December 6, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Southern (FCS - LA): Sources tell FootballScoop Southern is planning to hire Eric Dooley as their new head coach. Update> The University has confirmed this one.

Duke: Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards has emerged as a candidate to replace David Cutcliffe at Duke, Tom Pelissero tweets. Edwards is a former four-year letterman for the Blue Devils.

Georgia Southern: Source tells FootballScoop Michigan State offensive analyst Effrem Reed will be Clay Helton's running backs coach at Georgia Southern. Reed, who works with the running backs at Michigan State, played at Louisiana Lafayette and is expected to recruit Louisiana for Georgia Southern. We reported Friday Ryan Aplin was headed to GSU and Saturday Bryan Ellis as well. ESPN and The Athletic reported Ellis' hire today as well.

Harding (D-II - AR): Harding University has graduate assistant openings on both sides of the ball starting in January. Harding is seeking candidates with tremendous passion, relentless energy, a christian faith, and a strong desire to be involved with all levels of recruiting. Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) assisting with a position group, recruiting, film breakdown, and academic monitoring. A monthly stipend and tuition credit will be provided. Candidates should send a cover letter and resume with references to Matt Underwood at mdunderwood@harding.edu. No phone calls please.

Minot State (D-II – ND): At Minot State, sources tell FootballScoop that defensive coordinator Mike Scheper is not be returning.

William Penn (NAIA - IA): William Penn University is seeking applicants for the position of Graduate Assistant, 4 open positions. H-Backs/TE and Offensive Skill, Defensive Line and Linebackers. These positions will be asked to run position meetings, recruit their own area, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. All applicants must be accepted into the William Penn Master’s program. Stipend, full tuition wavier, and possible housing included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Special Teams Coordinator, Taylan Ybarra, with the subject “WPU GA” to ybarrat@wmpenn.edu. No phone calls please.

Tabor (NAIA - KS): Tabor College is looking for applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and meet the requirements for admission to Tabor’s Graduate School. Tabor College is a Christian organization and requires all potential employees to communicate a clear commitment to being a follower of Jesus. You will be responsible for working with the head coach in all aspects of developing a competitive NAIA program with some assignments for athletic administration. Benefits include $3,500 stipend, tuition, books and fee waiver, one meal per day Monday through Friday. Living expenses are the responsibility of the successful candidate. Please send Cover Letter, Resume, and References to michaelg@tabor.edu.

Rutgers: Rutgers Football is seeking a Recruiting Operations Coordinator. This role is full time with benefits and will assist the Director of Recruiting Operations. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assist with the planning and logistics of on-campus visits, game day recruiting operations, log information via an array of databases (ARMS, JumpForward, etc.) and assist with additional clerical duties. The Recruiting Operations Coordinator must have outstanding organizational skills, be highly motivated with the ability to thrive in a fast paced environment and detail oriented. At least one year of experience in college football recruiting or football operations is a plus, but not required. Please email cover letter, resume and references to nanderson@scarletknights.com with ‘Recruiting Operations Coordinator’ as the subject line.

Oklahoma: Sources tell FootballScoop Brent Venables is targeting Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to be his offensive coordinator in Norman. This deal could get done today.

Pace (D-II - NY): Pace University has an opening for a full-time defensive coach. This is a job with benefits. This position will coach the defensive position he is best suited and will recruit a primary area in person within our recruiting footprint. The position with have additional ancillary responsibilities associated with the football program. Responsibilities will include assisting head coach in the development of leading and organizing all facets of a division II program, knowledge and adherence to NE10 and NCAA rules and mentoring student athletes. Applicants should have coaching experience (preferably college coaching experience and / or defensive coaching experience). Candidates will have their undergraduate degree, a valid driver’s license, regular access to a vehicle and a clean background. Please submit resume, references and cover letter via email arondeau@pace.edu. Please refrain from phone calls for the position.

Miami: Sources tell FootballScoop Manny Diaz has been fired. Sources tell FootballScoop Mario is expected to come back to the U. Today. Stand by....

Southern Miss: Liberty offensive line coach Sam Gregg is expected to join the staff as offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop. Gregg and Will Hall worked together at West Georgia.

Virginia Tech: At Virginia Tech, Derek Jones' role will be corners coach / defensive recruiting coordinator per source.

Virginia: Penn State's Anthony Poindexter is deep in this Virginia search. An update...

Colorado State: Per a report this morning, Nevada's Jay Norvell is the top candidate to replace Steve Addazio with the Rams.

Indiana: Sources tell FootballScoop Tom Allen is planning to hire Walt Bell as his new offensive coordinator.

Texas Tech: Chris Level is now reporting this is a done deal. Zach Kittley will be Texas Tech's new offensive coordinator.

Florida: University of Louisiana Lafayette director of player personnel Jacob LaFrance is headed to Florida with Billy Napier sources share with FootballScoop.

Central Oklahoma (D-II): UCO tabs accomplished, veteran coach to lead program.

Coaching Salaries: A run of $90+ million deals at the college level hasn't gone unnoticed by NFL coaches.

Louisiana: Louisiana has promoted Cajun great Michael Desormeaux to head coach. More here.

