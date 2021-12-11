The Scoop - Saturday December 11, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ball today: Army takes on Navy today at 3pm et (CBS). Go America!

Urban Meyer: Could Urban really be out after one season?

Louisiana Tech: Source tells FootballScoop Sonny Cumbie plans to retain Anthony Camp; however we are told he's moving from defensive line to outside linebackers.

TCU: Anthony Crespino who came to TCU with Sonny Dykes will have associate AD for football title source shares with FootballScoop. Matt Lewis' new title at TCU will be assistant AD for player relations.

Penn State: Manny Diaz is now the Nittany Lions defensive coordinator.

Southeastern Oklahoma State (D-II): Southeastern Oklahoma State University is looking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Responsible for assisting Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator in managing a successful University football program that reflects quality, integrity, character and competitiveness. This position will teach student athletes proper sports performance techniques, assist in practice preparation, game planning, tracking academic success of student athletes and assist in recruiting. Graphic Design experience preferred. Must have bachelor’s degree and be admissible into the university’s graduate program beginning the spring semester 2021. Please e-mail Head Football Coach Tyler Fenwick at tfenwick@se.edu.

Muskingum (D-III - OH): Muskingum University is looking for a Week 1 opponent in 2023 and 2024. Please contact Head Coach Erik Ieuter if interested. eieuter@muskingum.edu.

Oregon: We talk through the situation at Oregon and a certain former Ducks coach.

Ohio State: New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will become the highest paid assistant in Buckeyes history.

Duke: Duke is planning to make Mike Elko their new head coach.

Oregon: Yesterday the AJC reportedly Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning had agreed to become head coach of the Ducks. However, sources shared with us that report is not accurate. Have a look....

Virginia: Sources tell FootballScoop Tony Elliott has agreed to become head coach at Virginia.

Idaho State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Cal special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle will be the next head coach at Idaho State.

