The Scoop - Friday December 10, 2021

Florida: Darnell Stapleton has been named an assistant coach working with the offensive line. Stapleton spent last season in the same capacity for Billy Napier at Louisiana after previously coaching the offensive line at Sam Houston (FCS - TX) for a few seasons.

Grambling (FCS - LA): As we reported Wednesday, Hue Jackson has now been announced as the new head coach at Grambling.

Oklahoma: Details of Brent Venables' contract at Oklahoma are in.

William Penn (NAIA - IA): William Penn University is seeking a defensive coordinator, working with the Linebackers or Secondary. The successful candidate will have experience coaching on the defensive side of the ball. Being a good “teacher” of the game will be highly sought after. This is a full time, benefits position. Interested applicants can send their resume and letter of interest to head coach Todd Hafner at hafnert@wmpenn.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Nevada: Yesterday we shared that Nevada was closing in on a hire and that we were hearing that a deal could be reached with longtime Nevada assistant and Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson. Sources tell FootballScoop the deal should become official today.

Wroclaw Panthers (Europe): Wrocław Panthers (Poland) of the European League of Football are looking for highly qualified position coaches for Offensive Line, Running Backs, Defensive Line and Defensive Backs for the 2022 season. This is a very unique opportunity to coach professional football overseas with NFL Rules. It's a great opportunity for young coaches to have their own position room or veteran coaches who want to coach and experience different cultures. Flight, housing, gym access, meals and Salary all included in the position. We will be also attending the AFCA Convention in San Antonio. If interested please email us your Resume, Letters to scout@pantherswroclaw.com.

Cabrillo (JC - CA): Cabrillo College is accepting applications for the offensive line coaching position. This is an adjunct (part-time) coaching position paid through teaching units for coaching, with possible on campus teaching in other disciplines for qualified applicants. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, recruiting, strength and conditioning, practice planning, coaching the offensive line, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: AA degree with 6 years college coaching experience; OR a Bachelor's degree with 2 years coaching experience; experience with HUDL and Microsoft Office. A successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should complete the application by following this link. No phone calls, please.

James Madison: James Madison University is accepting applications for a Director of Creative Media for Football. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package. This position will report directly to the Head Football Coach with a dotted line to the Assistant A.D. for Creative Services & Fan Engagement. Works to promote JMU Football with cutting edge vision and creativity through multi-media productions. The individual in this position will display a commitment to JMU Football, Athletics Department, and the university’s brand. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, as well as at least three plus years working with graphics/video. Knowledge of Microsoft Office, Adobe Product Suite including Photoshop, Illustrator, lnDesign, Adobe After Effects, and/or other compositing and graphic design software. Ability to demonstrate a high level of proficiency in graphic design software, sports terminology, sports writing, photo editing, and video editing. Experience with a Division I football program preferred. To apply, visit this link.

Pittsburg State (D-II - KS): Pittsburg State University is seeking to fill the role of Recruiting/Content Creator & Special Teams Graduate Assistant. This position requires the candidate to be exceptionally skilled in Graphic Design and Content Creation. Applicants will be responsible for creating and posting engaging recruiting/team graphics and other content to team social media accounts such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Additional responsibilities will include assisting in recruiting efforts and Special Teams duties such as film breakdown and scout team organization Those who are interested in this position should contact Ross Benavides at rbenavides@pittstate.edu. Please include a portfolio of created work and a resume in the email.

Holy Cross (FCS): Kit Hughes has been announced as director of athletics. Hughes currently serves as deputy athletic director at Bowling Green.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Houston linebackers coach Archie McDaniel is visiting with Incarnate Word about their vacant head coaching position today, sources tell FootballScoop.

Central Oklahoma (D-II): James Curlee has been announced as wide receivers coach / special teams coordinator. Curlee joins the staff after previously coaching the receivers at Abilene Christian (FCS - TX).

Georgia Southern: Citadel (FCS) special teams coordinator Turner West has joined the Georgia Southern staff in the same capacity.

Delaware (FCS): Ryan Carty has been officially announced as the new head coach. Earlier this week we shared that he was expected to be the Blue Hen's choice.

The Citadel: Head strength coach Donnell Boucher has announced that he is stepping down.

Prairie View A&M (FCS - TX): The school has contacted former Texas A&M and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin to gauge his interest in their opening, Mark Berman tweets.

Lincoln (D-II - CA): Patrick Henderson, who most recently was the cornerbacks coach at Southern Utah (FCS), has been hired to coach the safeties.

Houston: The Cougars are stepping up big time for defensive coordinator Doug Belk with a new contract and financial commitment.

Oregon: An update on Oregon's search for their next head coach.

Virginia: An update on Virginia's search...while they wait to hear from Tony Elliott; Cavaliers' leadership is meeting with Josh Gattis sources tell FootballScoop. More on the situation here.

"Attention college recruiters": Sign in a high school weight room has drawn quite a bit of attention.

Miami: Source tells FootballScoop Mario Cristobal would like to bring a number of assistants to Miami.

Virginia Tech: Brent Pry will have the youngest coordinator pairing in the Power 5.

UMass: Sources tell FootballScoop that Don Brown is dipping into the New England prep ranks for a pair of staff additions.

Arizona State: After being pursued for the Auburn offensive play caller opening, Zak Hill is opting to remain at Arizona State. There's more to this story.

