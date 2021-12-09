The Scoop - Thursday December 9, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that fit your program.

Louisiana Tech: Stephen F. Austin defensive tackles coach JaMarkus McFarland has been hired as an assistant, per multiple reports.

Clemson: Graham Neff has been named acting AD and is expected to be promoted to AD full time in the coming days.

Miami: Clemson AD Dan Radakovich has been announced as the Canes' new AD.

"Attention college recruiters": Sign in a high school weight room has drawn quite a bit of attention.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International is accepting applications for a full-time football coach / football strength and conditioning coordinator. Responsibilities include Coordinating the Football Strength and Conditioning program, coaching a DB position, and assisting in all aspects of our football program. Bachelor’s Degree required and must have a strength and conditioning certification. Successful coaching experience required with demonstrated experience in the recruitment and retention of student-athletes as well. potochneyes@webber.edu. No phone calls

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Offensive Line Coach. This position includes tuition and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Bethel (NAIA - TN): Bethel University is in search of a defensive graduate assistant. We will be able to cover housing and meals for the candidate. On top of covering housing and meals you will get a stipend as well as 50% of grad school paid for. If interested email kincaidd@bethelu.edu and springerc@bethelu.edu.

Louisiana Tech: Navarro (JC - TX) head coach Scott Parr has left to become co-offensive coordinator / tight ends coach at Louisiana Tech.

George Fox (D-III - OR): George Fox is looking to fill week 2 (Sept. 10th) for 2022 with a DIII opponent only. Would like a home and home in 2023, prefer 2022 being HOME but willing to look at other options. Please contact John Bates by email at jbates@georgefox.edu.

Texas A&M: Source tells FootballScoop Jimbo Fisher is promoting Big Red (Brandon Sanders) to head strength coach.

Coahoma CC (JC - MS): Per source, Matt Goggans has accepted the offensive coordinator job. Goggans previously served as the quarterbacks coach / running backs coach / passing game coordinator at Barton College (D-II - NC) and has previous stops at University of Arkansas Monticello, Colorado and Western New Mexico.

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Offensive line coach Joe Kreisen has been elevated to offensive coordinator.

SMU: Texas Southern running backs coach Khenon Hall is joining the staff as an assistant coach, Billy Embody tweets.

Methodist (D-III - NC): Methodist University is accepting applications for this full-time assistant football coach. Responsibilities include Coordinating the Football Strength and Conditioning program, coaching a position, and assisting the head coach in all aspects of recruiting, retention, organizing, developing, and implementing best practices for our football program in accordance with NCAA, USA South Conference and Methodist University guidelines, regulations, and philosophies. Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred. Successful coaching experience required with demonstrated experience in the recruitment and retention of student-athletes at the NCAA III level. Send resume to kgwilliams@methodist.edu and fill out an application via this link. Applications will be reviewed immediately upon arrival and continue until the position is filled.

Oklahoma: Former Clemson player and graduate assistant Miguel Chavis will coach the Sooner defensive ends.

FIU: Word broke last night that Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre is set to become the new head coach at FIU.

Denver Broncos: Mehmet Cem Erden, who previously worked in football analytics with UCLA and Pro Football Focus, has joined the organization as a football data science intern.

LSU: The money Jimbo was allegedly prepared to pay Jimbo was on another level from the current rash of $90 million deals.

New Mexico State: Per source, TCU offensive graduate assistant Tyler Wright, a former receivers coach at Odessa Permian HS (TX) and former UTPB quarterbacks coach, is joining Jerry Kill's staff at to New Mexico State coaching the tight ends.

LSU: Per The Advocate, Frank Wilson has a 3-year deal making $900k annually (with $50,000 per year increases). Brian Polian's deal is also three years at an average of $675,000 and lead strength coach Jake Flint's deal is three years at an average of $500,000 per year.

Florida State: Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that coach Mike Norvell is elevating veteran coach Randy Shannon from defensive analyst to an on-the-field coaching position.

Grambling (FCS - LA): Hue Jackson has emerged as the top candidate at Grambling sources share with FootballScoop.

Virginia Tech: Brent Pry's contract at Virginia Tech will provide additional money for support staff hires (and new positions) based on wins.

Colorado State: Jay Norvell is bringing a boatload of assistants with him from Nevada. Details here.

Texas Tech: We've got two more staff members close to joining Texas Tech's defensive staff.

Oklahoma: All nine of Brent Venables' staff members share one thing in common with him.

Texas Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop that Joey McGuire is filling his defensive coordinator role with a veteran play caller with SEC and Pac-12 experience.

STAFF TRACKER PAGES

AKRON - FLORIDA - FRENSO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TEXAS TECH - UCONN - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.