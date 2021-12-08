The Scoop - Wednesday December 8, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas Tech: We've got two more staff members close to joining Texas Tech's defensive staff.

Oklahoma: All nine of Brent Venables' staff members share one thing in common with him.

Troy: Sources tell FootballScoop Jon Sumrall has retained outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon and head strength coach Rusty Whitt.

Texas Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop that Joey McGuire is filling his defensive coordinator role with a veteran play caller with SEC and Pac-12 experience.

Nebraska: The Huskers are moving toward deals with now former Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, per the Journal Star. Whipple would fill the offensive coordinator opening and Raiolo would serve as offensive line coach.

Minot State (D-II – ND): Minot State University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is seeking a defensive coordinator, working with the defensive front. The successful candidate will have experience coaching the defensive line or linebackers, and coordinating experience is preferred. This is a full time, 12-month position with full benefits. Interested applicants can visit this link for more information and to submit application materials. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply.

Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA): The program is no longer accepting resumes for their head coaching position. Thank you for the overwhelming interest.

Ohio State: We shared yesterday that Ryan Day was working to hire Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and Broyles finalist Jim Knowles as the Buckeyes new defensive coordinator. Ohio State announced the hire a short time later.

Pitt: Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned yesterday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. More here.

TCU: Tulsa defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie is leaving for the same opportunity at TCU, sources confirm to FootballScoop. It's a big move for the former Texas high school coach.

LSU: An update on Brian Kelly's staff at LSU.

Broyles Award: The award for the top assistant coach in college football was awarded to Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis yesterday.

Idaho: An update on Idaho's search

