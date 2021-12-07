The Scoop - Tuesday December 7, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Simon Fraser (D-II - Canada): SFU is looking for full-time QBs and / or WRs coach. Looking for coaches with at least five years experience and offensive coordinator experience is preferred. Canadian Citizenship strongly advised. Please send resumes to Head Coach Mike Rigell at Mrigell@sfu.ca.

LSU: McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has stepped down and plans to join Brian Kelly's staff at LSU source tells FootballScoop. Source tells FootballScoop Wilson is expected to have "assistant head coach" type role. More here.

TCU: Tulsa defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie is leaving for the same opportunity at TCU, sources confirm to FootballScoop. It's a big move for the former Texas high school coach.

LSU: An update on Brian Kelly's staff at LSU.

Georgia Tech: Michigan State corners coach and former Georgia Tech star Travares Tillman has been hired to coach the defensive backs.

Idaho: An update on Idaho's search

Syracuse: Bowling Green special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky is expected to join Dino Babers' staff in the same capacity per multiple reports.

FAU: Sources tell FootballScoop multiple changes are coming on the offensive side of Willie Taggart's staff. Running backs coach Chris Perkins is not being retained Bruce Feldman shared and we can add that Taggart is planning to make a change with offensive coordinator Mike Johnson's role.

Akron: Oregon offensive analyst David Gilbertson is joining Joe Moorhead at Akron as receivers coach, per source.

Georgetown (NAIA - KY): Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cronin has decided to retire after leading the program to unprecedented heights the last 25 years.

Wheeling (D-II – WV): Wheeling University invites applications for 2 Graduate Assistants. Successful candidates must be committed to the academic and athletic success of the student-athlete and be able to support and promote the University's Mission. Looking to hire 1 defensive skill coach (DBs or LBs), and 1 Position still to be determined on either Offense or Defense. This position will include positional coaching/teaching, recruiting area as assigned, game preparation, film breakdown, workouts and conditioning, and monitoring academic progress of student-athletes. Proficient in Visio, HUDL, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Previous experience coaching or playing an offensive skill position is preferred. A Bachelor's degree and admission to school’s MBA or MLE graduate program is required. Full Graduate Scholarship plus stipend (reduced rate Graduate Housing available, some meals). Please apply formally at Graduate School Application, and a job posting through Human Resources will be posted in the immediate. No phone calls please. Looking to hire qualified candidates as soon as possible before the start of the Spring Semester.

Mississippi Gulf Coast CC (JC): Per source, Jackson Academy (MS) assistant coach Nick Louvier has been hired to coach running backs at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Lincoln (CA): Patrick Henderson, the former corners coach at Southern Utah has been hired to coach the defensive backs.

Antelope Valley (JC - CA): Antelope Valley College has a part-time adjunct position open on Defense open. Interested candidates should send resume to football@avc.edu

Copiah-Lincoln (JC - MS): Copiah-Lincoln Community College located in Wesson, MS is currently taking applications for the position of Defensive Coordinator. Experience as a coordinator is preferred but not required. Position could have a background in any defensive position. Previous recruiting experience is also preferred but not required. Candidates MUST complete Co-Lin’s online application for employment and supply all supporting documents in order to get full consideration. QUALIFIED and interested applicants can send resume to Head Football Coach Glenn Davis at Glenn.Davis@colin.edu. ABSOLUTELY no phone calls please.

Manny Diaz: After being fired by Miami yesterday to pave the way for Mario Cristobal to come in and take his spot, Manny Diaz made it clear how he felt about how the last few weeks played out for him and his staff in his farewell letter.

Virginia: We shared it yesterday morning; and we continue to hear the buzz on this one.

Ole Miss: Lane's new deal....is large.

Texas Tech: Joey McGuire's first offensive staff is close to complete.

Washington: Sources tell FootballScoop Courtney Morgan is leaving Michigan to join Kalen DeBoer's staff.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Keith Patterson is expected to be ACU's next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

Houston: The University of Houston is looking to hire for three positions. Director of On-Campus Recruiting. This position will help with all official and unofficial visits and assist with day-to-day operations within the recruiting department. This position will report to the Director of Player Personnel. Interested applicants should send their resume to HoustonFootballRecruiting@gmail.com. Please include in the subject line “Director of On Campus Recruiting”. Recruiting Coordinator. This position will assist the coaching staff in the identification and recruitment of prospective student athletes. This position will report to the Director of Player Personnel. Interested applicants should send their resume to Casey Smithson at HoustonFootballRecruiting@gmail.com. Please include in the subject line “Recruiting Coordinator”. The University of Houston is looking to hire a Director of High School Relations. This position will assist the coaching staff in fostering relationships with high school coaches namely in the state of Texas. This position will report to the Director of Player Personnel. Interested applicants should send their resume to Casey Smithson at HoustonFootballRecruiting@gmail.com. Please include in the subject line “Director of High School Relations”. Applicants must have experience as a high school coach in the state of Texas. The University of Houston is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action institution. Minorities, women, veterans and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Additionally, the University prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

