The Scoop - Sunday December 26, 2021

FIU: Source tells FootballScoop Mike MacIntyre is bringing Memphis analyst Nate Taye to FIU as a position coach (tbd) on defense. Memphis grad assistant Luke Ebbsmeyer is expected to go to FIU as a defensive quality control source shares.

Jacksonville Jaguars: With NFL teams able to begin interviewing candidates beginning tomorrow, Ian Rapoport shared today that Byron Leftwich, Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell are among the head coaching candidates in Jacksonville that are expected to interview.

Kansas City: Quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, running backs coach Greg Lewis and offensive line coach Corey Matthaei will all miss today's game due to covid protocols.

FIU: Virginia special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield has accepted the special teams / assistant head coach role at FIU source tells FootballScoop.

Temple: Colorado State defensive line coach Antoine Smith has accepted the same role at Temple.

Alabama State: Source tells FootballScoop Morgan State tight ends coach Jacoby Jones is slated to be the new receivers coach at Alabama State. Jones played nine seasons in the league, primarily with the Texans and Ravens.

McNeese (FCS - LA): Source tells FootballScoop Dwight Jackson is leaving Valdosta to join Gary Goff at McNeese as linebackers coach. Jackson served as a defensive grad assistant at Valdosta this past season.

Fenway Bowl: Due to COVID issues at Virginia, the Fenway Bwol is being cancelled, according to multiple reports.

Temple: Wide receivers coach Thad Wells is being retained, Pete Thamel tweets.

Military Bowl: The Military Bowl featuring ECU and Boston College is being canceled due to COVID issues, per multiple reports.

UConn: Kevin Falaki has joined the staff as an offensive graduate assistant. Falaki spent last season coaching the tight ends at Georgetown (FCS - Washington, DC).

Kenyon (D-II - OH): Defensive coordinator Ian Good has been promoted to head coach. He replaces Jim Rosenbury who resigned earlier in December.

Central State (D-II - OH): Kevin Porter, who has been a head coach at Fort Valley State (D-II - GA), Avila (NAIA - MO) and Point (NAIA - GA), has been chosen to lead the program.

Baltimore Ravens: Special teams coordinator TJ Weist will not travel with the team to Cincinnati for their game today. Special teams coach Randy Brown will take over Weist’s duties.

UConn: Andrew Goodman, the director of football operations at Brown (FCS) is joining Jim Mora's staff in the same capacity, per source. Goodman previously worked in operations at both Penn State and Princeton (FCS).

