The Scoop - Wednesday January 4, 2023

TCU: How did TCU become college football's first Cinderella story? We analyzed the roster and talked to rival coaches and scouts to figure it out.

Michigan: The entire weight of the Michigan football program currently hangs on these two words uttered by Jim Harbaugh.

Ole Miss: Ole Miss is looking to hire a Full-Time Player Personnel Intern. If interested, please email jptiffan@olemiss.edu with a resume attached to receive further information.

NC State: Former Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury has joined the staff as deputy AD in charge of internal operations and football supervision.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II): Texas A&M Kingsville seeks applicants for a full-time defensive line coach. Responsibilities include, running position meetings, assisting with game planning, film breakdown and data entry, covering your own recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. The ideal candidate would have a minimum of 3-5 year coaching experience and recruiting experience. Please send cover letter, resume, and professional references to javelinaFB@gmail.com No phone calls.

Georgetown (NAIA - KY): Georgetown College is accepting applications for a defensive assistant coach. The position group will likely be linebackers, but there may be some flexibility in the defensive front for the best candidate. This is a 12-month, full-time position with benefits. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume, and contact information for 3 references to head coach Chris Oliver via email at chris_oliver@georgetowncollege.edu. Successful candidates must have a valid driver’s license and pass a background check.

Nebraska Wesleyan (D-III): Nebraska Wesleyan University is immediately seeking to hire a full-time defensive coordinator. This is a full-time, 12-month, benefits-eligible position. Job duties include coordinating the defense, overseeing the defensive staff, coaching a defensive position, practice /game preparation, film breakdown, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Applicants should possess computer skills and the ability to work with Hudl, PowerPoint, and Front Rush. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of collegiate coaching experience. Experience in being a defensive coordinator is preferred. Applicants should submit a cover letter, a resume, a diversity statement as a writing sample, and the names of three professional references at the following URL: https://nebrwesleyan.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

North Texas: The Mean Green will reportedly be adding a D-II head coach to the staff.

Kent State: CJ Robbins has joined the staff as rush ends coach and will also have the defensive recruiting coordinator title. He previously coached the outside linebackers at South Dakota (FCS).

Purdue: Tom Dienhart tweets that Purdue is expected to hire Michigan football associate director of strength and conditioning Kiero Small as their new director of strength and conditioning. He is a former fullback at Arkansas and 7th Round draft pick to the Seahawks.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Defensive line coach / run game coordinator Kevon Beckwith and pass game coordinator / corners coach David Stuckman are not being retained. UIW finished the season first in TFLs (9.2 Per Game) and third in sacks (43) and the Cardinal cefense also finished the season in the top 5 in a number of defensive passing statistics.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University is looking to schedule a home game for Fall 2023 versus a Division 2, Division 3 or NAIA opponent for either September 16 or September 30. Please reach out to madison.soliday@valpo.edu if interested. Regional schools preferred, but not required.

UW-River Falls (D-III): UW-River Falls is exploring options for a week 1 (9/2/23), week 2 (9/9/23) or week 4 (9/23/23) opponent for the upcoming 2023 season. Email Joseph.matheson@uwrf.edu if interested.

Cincinnati: Sources tell FootballScoop Scott Satterfield is closing in on two major pieces to his offensive staff.

Catholic University of America (D-II): The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC is seeking applications for a Graduate Assistant for defense. The Graduate Assistant will be responsible for: coaching your own position, film breakdown, practice organization, recruiting your own area, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position includes full tuition assistance and some meals. No housing, No benefits. Qualifications include bachelor's degree and acceptance into a graduate program at The Catholic University of America. Applicants will be required to pass a background check and have a clean driving record. All interested applicants should email a cover letter, a resume and a list of 3 references to cua-football@cua.edu. No phone calls.

UCF: Gus Malzahn has his new offensive coordinator.

Carolina Panthers: Panthers owner David Tepper has reportedly reached out to Jim Harbaugh about their vacancy.

Sacramento State (FCS - CA): Tyson Prince, who has previous stops at Michigan State, Fresno State, Boise State and Washington has been hired as wide receivers coach / pass game coordinator.

Louisville: Former Cardinal Jeff Brohm is set to bring another former Cardinal home as offensive line coach.

Pitt: Pat Narduzzi has released a statement on former Panther Damar Hamlin.

Luther (D-III - IA): Mitch Malot, who served as the offensive line coach at Southern Oregon (NAIA) the past two seasons, has accepted the offensive line job.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (D-III - MA): MMA currently has an entry level coaching position available for an assistant football coach on defense. Candidates will assist with recruiting, player development and retention. Compensation is $13,000.00 spread over a 12 month commitment that comes with housing and meals (when classes are in session). Recent college graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested parties please email your resume, cover letter and 3 references to Head Football Coach Jeremy Cameron at jcameron@maritime.edu. Start date is 1/23.

New Mexico State: Jerry Kill has signed a six-year deal with the Aggies.

Keystone College (D-III – PA): Keystone College invites applications for a Defensive Assistant (preferably Defensive Line). This is a 10-month, stipend position. Housing, with meals included. No benefits. Responsibilities will include recruiting, coaching and monitoring your own position, development of student-athletes off the field, film breakdown, as well as other administrative duties assigned by the Head Coach. Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and list of references to football@keystone.edu. No phone calls please.

Southeast Missouri State (FCS): Southeast Missouri State University (FCS) is looking for an OLB coach. The position pays $32K. There are NO benefits included. Please send resume and references to defensive coordinator Ricky Coon at rcoon@semo.edu.



Coach of the Year Awards: Quarterbacks (Kenny Dillingham), Wide Receivers (JaMarcus Shepherd), Tight Ends (Freddie Wittingham). More to come today and the days leading up to AFCA Charlotte.

Findlay (D-II - OH): Jim Givens, who has served in various roles with the school dating back to 1997, has been elevated to athletic director.

North American University (NAIA - TX): North American University is currently playing an NAIA schedule Fall 2023. We currently have openings. We are looking to add 1 more game. We will consider all games. We are looking for a home game, but we are also open to traveling if it is regional or has a guarantee package. Open dates are 8/26 & 9/16. If interested, please contact Kenneth Apande at kapande@na.edu.

