The Scoop - Friday December 31, 2021

Duke: Derek Miller has joined the staff as recruiting general manager. Miller previously served as the director of player personnel at ECU.

Morehead State (FCS- KY): Morehead State University is currently seeking candidates for the position of assistant DFO/QC. Position includes administrative duties, summer camps, travel, and serving as an assistant position coach (offense). Offers entry level start in the profession, and the opportunity to commence a career in coaching. Compensation for the position is $10K. All interested applicants can email their resume to v.kattoula@moreheadstate.edu.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin confirmed today the addition of Charlie Weis Jr.as the program's new offensive coordinator. The two previously worked together at FAU and Alabama.

Colorado: Please join us in praying for the family of Buffs inside linebackers coach Mark Smith and his family, as well as all of the folks affected by the wildfires out west. Coach Smith tweeted last night that his family has lost everything they own from their home, to their cars and "every material possession" they had.

Lindsey Wilson (NAIA - KY): Sources tell FootballScoop that Matt Wright, the offensive coordinator at Capital (D-III - OH), is joining the program as offensive coordinator. Wright previously coached the tight ends and Lindsey Wilson under Chris Oliver, and also coached tight ends at Austin Peay (FCS - TN) before becoming the offensive coordinator at Madonna (NAIA - MI) and then Capital.

Ball today!: Wake plays Rutgers at 11am et and Wazzu plays Central Michigan at noon et. Then, we get the games that count (towards playing again).... Cincinnati takes on Alabama at 3:30 et followed by Georgia v Michigan at 7:30 et. Enjoy them all my friends....

Valparaiso University (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University, who participates in the Pioneer Football League, is seeking to immediately hire an offensive coordinator. Please send a resume, references, and cover letter to landon.fox@valpo.edu.

Texas: In addition to coaching the receivers for Steve Sarkisian, Brennan Marion is expected to have the passing game coordinator title as well with the Longhorns, Bruce Feldman shares. Here's what we wrote yesterday on Marion's addition to the staff.

Indiana University’s 2-Trap Simulated Pressures: In 2020, Indiana University was brand new to the 2-Trap Sim pressure game and after stealing the concept from Jeremy Pruitt in its bowl game against Tennessee, IU used them on over 40 percent of snaps in ‘20. It was built to change coverage windows and better defend the RPOs infiltrating the Big 10 (thanks, Minnesota). It was a good answer to combat 87% of one-high coverage structures the Hoosiers used the year before. X&O Labs was granted full access into the 2-trap pressure system that the Hoosiers leaned on to produce 1st place finishes in red zone defense and takeaways in 2020. Read the report here.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (JC): NEO A&M College is looking to hire a full-time Assistant Football Coach/Dorm Director. This position has flexibility on which position group it will work with. Working with special teams, team discipline, strength & conditioning, recruiting, film duties, practice planning, equipment, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach will be tied in with this position. This position will live in and oversee the football players in the dormitory. Compensation for this position includes: 20k stipend, room, meals, and benefits. Those who are interested please send resumes to NEOfootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for this position will start immediately.

Oregon: Dan Lanning is reportedly targeting a Big Ten coordinator he's worked with previously to join his Ducks staff.

USC: Oklahoma offensive analyst Connor McQueen is expected to join the USC staff as a graduate assistant, Bruce Feldman tweets.

Lincoln (D-II - CA): Lincoln University - California is looking to immediately fill their Offensive Coordinator position.This position will also coach the quarterbacks. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume and references to Head Coach Desmond Gumbs via email at dgumbs@lincolnuca.edu.

