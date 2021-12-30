The Scoop - Thursday December 30, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hawai'i: Today, Todd Graham's son became the 14th Rainbow Warrior to enter the portal since the season ended.

Texas: Steve Sarkisian is targeting Pitt receivers coach Brennan Marion for their wide receivers opening, per multiple reports. This one could be done quickly.

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): Elmhurst University has an open Graduate Assistant Position. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film break down, data entry and other duties as assigned. Candidates with collegiate coaching or collegiate playing experience at the Wide Receiver position will be given preference. Qualified candidates must be able to gain admittance to the graduate program. All interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Offensive Coordinator, Joey Lehto, at joseph.lehto@elmhurst.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position is hired. Please no phone calls.

Boise State: Running backs coach Winston Venable is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Syracuse: As we've previously reported, Syracuse has now formally announced the additions of Robert Anae (OC) and Jason Beck (QBs). Both guys join the staff from Virginia.

Oregon: Dan Lanning is reportedly targeting a Big Ten coordinator he's worked with previously to join his Ducks staff.

Mount St. Joseph (D-III - OH): Mount St. Joseph University is accepting applications for a full-time (12 month) Assitant Football Coach; salary is $43K with Full Benefits. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 3-5 years collegiate coaching/recruiting experience preferred. Minority candidates encouraged to apply. In addition to coaching their own position group, this coach will serve as the Recruiting Coordinator and potentially Special Teams Coordinator for qualified applicants. Ideal candidates will have a proven ability to organize a successful recruiting plan. Interested candidates can email their Letter of Interest, Resume, and Refereces to Head Football Coach Tyler.Hopperton@msj.edu. If you will be attending AFCA Convention, please indicate in email as some interviews could take place there.

Oregon: Western Kentucky running backs coach Carlos Locklyn is joining the Oregon staff in the same role, per 247. Locklyn previously held off-the-field roles at Florida State and Memphis.

Vanderbilt: Adam Rittenberg shares that Toledo defensive line coach Larry Black is expected to join Clark Lea's staff in the same capacity.

Duke: Mike Elko has added Texas A&M defensive analyst Harland Bower as defensive ends coach. Bower previously served as the defensive line coach for South Alabama and was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame when Elko was in South Bend.

Games Today: Four bowl games on today. North Carolina vs. South Carolina (11:30am EST on ESPN), Tennessee vs. Purdue (3pm EST on ESPN), Michigan State vs Pitt (7pm EST on ESPN) and Wisconsin vs. Arizona State (10:30pm EST on ESPN).

Delaware (FCS): Ryan Carty has announced the additions of Chris Buckner (WRs / passing game and recruiting coordinator), Art Link (special teams coordinator), and Tyler Ferguson (offensive quality control).

Oregon: Former Rutgers offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, who coached the quarterbacks at New Mexico last season, is being targeted for the tight ends job on Dan Lanning's staff, Pete Thamel tweets.

Nebraska Wesleyan (D-III): Nebraska Wesleyan University is seeking a Week 1 opponent in both ’23 (9/2/23) and ’24 (8/31/24). Please contact Brian Keller at bjk@nebrwesleyan.edu.

Dave Doeren: While rocking a Holiday Bowl champs hat following their cancelled bowl, Dave Doeren delivered a quote about the NCAA that would almost certainly get him fined in the professional ranks.

Clemson: After their game last night, Dabo Swinney shared that offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is retiring and will transition to a high school relations role where he will also help with scouting. Offensive analyst and former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin will step into the offensive line job and offensive graduate assistant Tyrone Crowder is being elevated to offensive analyst.

Bethel (NAIA - TN): Bethel University is seeking a Offensive Graduate Assistant working with Running Backs. The positions include 50% tuition and a monthly stipend. Housing and meals are included. Must have 3.0 undergraduate GPA. Strong computer skills (ie. Visio / Powerpoint) and experience with Hudl is strongly preferred. All interested applicants can email resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Keith Williams williamske@bethelu.edu.

Louisiana: Michael Desormeaux has reportedly tabbed an SEC assistant familiar with the expectations at Louisiana to be his defensive coordinator.

Campbell (FCS- NC): Wide receivers coach Anthony Weeden has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Ellsworth CC (JC - IA): Ellsworth CC is looking to hire a Wide Receivers Coach, Running Backs Coach and Defensive Line Coach. This would be a stipend position with free housing and meals. Looking for the best candidates but all responsibilities will include; coaching a position and having their own recruiting areas. Please send your resume and references to ellsworthccfball@gmail.com with the position you are applying for in the subject line. We will look to do interviews at the AFCA Convention. The position would begin ASAP.

Macalester (D-III - MN): Macalester College will begin the search process for their next head coach after the new year. Submit materials via this link.

Ole Miss: South Florida offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr is expected to fill the offensive coordinator opening on Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss.

Joe Moore Award: The award going to the top offensive line unit in college football has shared a groundbreaking plan to get the winners of the award paid through NIL.

